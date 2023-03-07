MU quarterback Horn throwing but still limited

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn remains limited in practice 10 days after suffering a forearm strain during an MU baseball game against Florida International. Horn is throwing the football but not as hard as Missouri’s other quarterbacks as he works back from the injury.
Brady Cook is still not throwing, meaning transfer addition Jake Garcia is taking every first-team rep during the Tigers’ spring practices.
Assuming all three quarterbacks are fully healthy in time for fall camp, Missouri is expected to hold a three-way quarterback competition between Horn, Cook and Garcia. For now, though, it’s Garcia’s show as the Tigers work their way through the spring.
New numbers
Five Tigers earned their numbers since MU’s most recent practice.
Junior college transfer quarterback Dylan Laible, a preferred walk-on, worked with the second-team offense in a green No. 18 jersey.
Two new receivers, Oklahoma transfer Theo Wease and Ole Miss transfer Dannis Jackson, earned Nos. 1 and No. 11, respectively. Defensively, junior college transfer linebacker Triston Newson is No. 14, and Arizona State transfer edge rusher Joe Moore is No. 45.
Offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson has not yet earned his number, but he has been taking reps with the first-team offense at right tackle as returning starter Armand Membou continues to work out at right guard.