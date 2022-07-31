With just over a month until Missouri football’s first game of the 2022 season, its biggest question remains: Who will start at quarterback?

Coaches and some of the candidates for the job spoke at a media event Sunday ahead of the start of fall camp for the Tigers, which kicks off Monday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you