With just over a month until Missouri football’s first game of the 2022 season, its biggest question remains: Who will start at quarterback?
Coaches and some of the candidates for the job spoke at a media event Sunday ahead of the start of fall camp for the Tigers, which kicks off Monday.
“Certainly the decision will not be rushed,” quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan said. “But we feel if somebody's pulling away, within at least two weeks of practice, we want to give them the ability to have a little bit of a runway to lead the football team.”
Sophomore Brady Cook made his ambitions for fall camp clear.
“Number one goal is just to win this spot,” Cook said. “I want to come into fall camp and just take it over.”
Cook started in Missouri’s final game of the year, throwing for 238 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another TD in a 24-22 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. He said the mental aspects of the game were an important focus ahead of this season.
“Film study, defensive ID, really getting into the playbook to understand different ways to read the play,” Cook said. “I think the mental side is going to be a big improvement.”
Fellow returner and sophomore Tyler Macon appeared in three games last season, completing nine of 17 pass attempts for 143 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 13 times for 50 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season.
Transfer QB Jack Abraham joined the program in June after spending last season with Mississippi State. He said on-field work in the summer was beneficial to his development with a new program.
"Coming in June, not having a spring to learn the playbook and develop chemistry, I think having the OTAs and having the chance to go out there on the field with a ball and go through plays and not just be in the film room. They've helped a lot just with the process of learning the playbook,” Abraham said.
The final candidate for the job, freshman Sam Horn, also did not arrive on campus until June. He also wasn't solidified on the roster until after he went undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Horn faces an uphill battle due to his lack of collegiate experience but will have fall camp to showcase the talent that made him a highly touted four-star recruit.
“The number one challenge in our situation is not evaluating him with the whole playbook in front of him,” Hamdan said. “What does he look like confidence level-wise when he's managing half the playbook versus the whole thing?”
As fall camp gets underway, all four candidates will have the tall task of proving they are the right fit.
“I can tell there's a lot of intensity right now,” Hamdan said. “But we got to kind of take that intensity and just make sure it's consistency over the course of the year.”