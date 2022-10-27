Demariyon Houston

After missing the first seven games of the season with an undisclosed injury, MU wide receiver Demariyon Houston is now listed as questionable heading into the Tigers’ game against South Carolina. Houston transferred to Missouri from Hutchinson Community College this past offseason. Before that, he spent two season’s on Nebraska’s roster.

The Tigers’ depth at wide receiver was tested against Florida three weeks ago, and the emergence of Houston only strengthens it if he makes the trip. Houston was on crutches for MU’s first few home games of the season. Before the game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, he wasn’t dressed for the game but was no longer on crutches.

