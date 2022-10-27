After missing the first seven games of the season with an undisclosed injury, MU wide receiver Demariyon Houston is now listed as questionable heading into the Tigers’ game against South Carolina. Houston transferred to Missouri from Hutchinson Community College this past offseason. Before that, he spent two season’s on Nebraska’s roster.
The Tigers’ depth at wide receiver was tested against Florida three weeks ago, and the emergence of Houston only strengthens it if he makes the trip. Houston was on crutches for MU’s first few home games of the season. Before the game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, he wasn’t dressed for the game but was no longer on crutches.
Defensive tackle Josh Landry, wide receiver Chance Luper, right tackle Hyrin White and long snapper Daniel Hawthorne were designated out for Missouri.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz offered an update on Luper on his Wednesday radio show, “Tiger Talk.” Luper suffered from blood clots in his lung — which doctors noted as non-hereditary — prior to the first game of the season against Louisiana Tech. The receiver is on blood thinners and awaiting his three-month evaluation in November.
While practicing in non-contact workouts and conditioning, Luper could return for a bowl game in December, if Missouri were to become eligible. If he doesn’t return, Luper is expected to apply for a medical redshirt.
Hawthorne is the long snapper for field goals and points after kick. Jake Hoffman — who usually handles only punts — presumably is in line to step in for Hawthorne.
Safety Isaac Thompson is off the injury report after being ruled out last week against Vanderbilt. The freshman turned his coach’s heads before the bye week, joining the Tigers on the road at Florida.
Thompson missed last Saturday with an illness that was going around the team, according to Drinkwitz.
“He wasn’t able to practice enough last week to feel comfortable playing,” Drinkwitz said on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference. “And really just trying to get him back. He lost some weight during that, so (he) absolutely should be back as part of the plan when he gets back healthy.”
Missouri land 2023 defensive lineman
Drinkwitz signaled a recruit was committing to Missouri on Thursday morning. Shortly after, Serigne Tounkara announced his commitment via Twitter. The defensive end measures out at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, and is the 13th Missouri commit from the Class of 2023.
Tounkara, a three-star talent according to Rivals, took one official visit Saturday at Memorial Stadium for Missouri-Vanderbilt. The League City, Texas, product held three other Power Five offers: Ole Miss, Oregon State and TCU.
Missouri breaks out new helmets
The Tigers will wear all white uniforms against South Carolina on Saturday. The new helmets are a white base with the script “Tiger” moniker used on the gold helmets against Abilene Christian in Week 3 and against Florida in Week 6.
This marks back-to-back weeks of new uniform sets for Missouri. Last weekend against Vanderbilt, the Tigers donned gold jerseys — the ones from the spring game — with black pants and black helmets with the sailor tiger decal.