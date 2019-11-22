Nance runs after one of his two catches (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Jonathan Nance runs after one of his two catches in Missouri's game against Ole Miss earlier this season. Nance was arrested Friday for failing to appear in court.

Jonathan Nance, Missouri football's leading receiver, was arrested Friday morning for not appearing in court regarding a seatbelt violation in June, the University of Missouri Police Department confirmed.

Nance, 22, was pulled over at 9:30 a.m. Friday for running a stop sign. MUPD then discovered that Nance had an outstanding warrant from Miller County. He had been cited for not wearing a seatbelt in June, but he never appeared in court on the original charge. Nance was taken to the Boone County Jail and detained. Bond was set at $100.

Nance has since been released, according to an employee of the Boone County Jail.

When Nance was pulled over, authorities  also found that his Mississippi driver's license had been suspended. Nance was issued citations for running the stop sign and for driving with the invalid license.

Nance will still be in uniform Saturday and will be available to play in Missouri's game against Tennessee, a team spokesman told the Missourian.

"We are aware of Jonathan's situation and are addressing it internally," the team official said.

Nance has a team-leading 410 receiving yards this season on 27 catches for three touchdowns. The graduate transfer committed to MU from Arkansas on the same night as quarterback Kelly Bryant last December.

