Last Thursday, Cody Schrader walked onto Faurot Field to an atmosphere he had never encountered before. Transferring from D-II Truman State earlier this year, Schrader joined the experienced running back corps of a Division-I program.
Schrader sought guidance from veteran receiver Barrett Banister, who was once in a similar situation as the transfer back. Banister, in his sixth season with Missouri, walked on to the program in 2017.
“The thing I did was just find a moment after we ran out of the tunnel and just find a spot all by yourself, take a couple deep breaths, look around,” Schrader said. “I saw some family friends that were right behind the offensive bench, just looked at them, just soaked in the whole moment, just calmed my nerves. And after I did that, I was ready to go play.”
Following the game, Schrader enjoyed the moments of singing the Missouri fight song with the band and taking pictures with his family on the field after the game.
With a Power Five opponent on the docket, Schrader emphasized the importance of identifying blitzes and watching more film. At Truman State, he didn’t have a running backs coach other than a graduate assistant last season, nor guidance in studying film in preparation for Saturday’s action.
“At Truman, I watched some film, but it wasn’t such a huge emphasis,” Schrader said. “I just more went out there and played, so that’s a huge side of the game that I’m starting to learn is how to watch film, how to break down different blitzes and read the end, read the linebacker.”
Schrader wants to improve his speed in the outside zone, while offering a check down option to quarterback Brady Cook. The back has taken one-on-one time with running backs coach Curtis Luper, Cook and other experienced players at his position to better understand what to expect each week.
“It’s a completely different world,” Schrader said. ... “Just learning how to play the running back position, because usually in high school and at Truman it was more just hand the ball, and now I’m learning how to actually play running back and how to catch the ball in the back field, how to get open.”
With Kansas State approaching, Schrader has dropped the discussions of what each running back needs to work on with Nathaniel Peat and learn more on how to travel at the Division-I level.
“We went to Davenport, Michigan, we went to Wayne State, Michigan, back-to-back. It was a 16-hour bus ride with no AC, and it was fun,” Schrader said with a chuckle, reminiscing on traveling with Truman State. “Definitely team bonding.”
Schrader said preparation never changes — the goal is to win each week in college football. But at a new level of the sport, he has utilized lessons from the film room to better his versatility as one of three rotating starters at running back.
Tollison praised for confidence in first start
Connor Tollison stepped into a difficult role to start the 2022 season, with questions circling around the center position once Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar was ruled ineligible by the NCAA.
In his second season with the program, Tollison was named the starting center, having only appeared in two games prior to Thursday’s season opener. Left tackle Javon Foster had nothing but praise for Tollison.
“He was very confident and vocal,” Foster said. “He didn’t look rattled or nervous at all. … He was ready to go in the locker room before the game, and he was amped up.”
Offensive guard Connor Wood admired the intelligence Tollison brought to the line in his first start. Wood added he “trusts all his marbles” with Tollison, harping on the confidence the offense has in him.
Drinkwitz offers update on Luper
Chance Luper was inactive last Thursday for Missouri after experiencing an illness the morning of the season opener. Luper — who will miss between six and eight weeks — experienced chest pains for about four or five days prior to being sent to the emergency room, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on Tiger Talk.
Luper was also having trouble breathing, and after a computed tomography scan, team doctors determined he needed to be transferred to an ICU. The receiver was released from the hospital this weekend and awaits a medical update on when he can play again.