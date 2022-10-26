On Tuesday, coach Eli Drinkwitz noted that running back Cody Schrader would be taking the “lion’s share” of snaps out of the backfield, given his consistency. For Schrader, it’s an honor, but nothing will change from his mentality on each run or weekly preparation.
But after walking on to the program last winter from Truman State, Schrader hasn’t stepped back and admired the progress he’s made in his first Power Five season.
“The season goes by fast,” Schrader said. “And it’s just every day, even after that win, I’m back at home, watching more college football and waiting for the film to be uploaded. I don’t really take too much time to really process or really look back.”
Schrader is always looking toward the next game and isn’t wasting time to celebrate. By season’s end, he will find that moment to discuss his accomplishments with his family at home.
But where Schrader has landed has surprised Brady Cook. The starting quarterback didn’t know much about where the transfer stood as a running back or even where he’d be pegged in the depth chart throughout the season.
“Fast forward to now, it’s been awesome to see,” Cook said. “We built a great relationship, and I’m super excited for him. He loves this stuff. He loves Mizzou. He’s having a blast.”
The run game takes pressure off Cook and the passing game. Getting Cook and the rushing attack involved will improve offensive success in the eyes of the starting quarterback, and Barrett Banister — who mentioned the same need last week before Vanderbilt.
Cook keeps his focus on the field
Shortly before Missouri kicked off against Vanderbilt last Saturday, reports emerged that freshman quarterback Sam Horn could play his first college minutes at some point that afternoon.
Horn never took the field, likely a result of the Tigers never creating the separation they might have expected against the Commodores. Instead, the visitors had an opportunity at a game-winning drive down the stretch — likely not the situation Drinkwitz envisioned at kickoff.
Drinkwitz said after the game that there was a plan in place to give Horn a few drives, but the timing never “felt right.” What was going through Cook’s head on game day?
“I’m just thinking about the calls and executing my plan,” Cook said. “That stuff really doesn’t affect me as much anymore.”
Missouri hopes for another first-drive touchdown this weekend
It took the Tigers seven games to do so, but against Vanderbilt, they finally put together their first offensive drive of a game ending in seven points. The drive, capped with a Luther Burden III touchdown, lasted six plays and took fewer than three minutes as Missouri marched 75 yards downfield.
“We converted a huge first down on third-and-long, which gave us a spark, then we put the ball in our playmaker’s hand,” Cook said. “That’s a perfect representation of where our offense can and should be.”
The Tigers have started slow almost all season, falling behind early in three of their four losses. Even in wins, Missouri hasn’t exactly gotten out to the hottest starts, allowing opponents — such as Vanderbilt and Abilene Christian — to hang around in games longer than they should.
Scoring a touchdown on the first offensive possession won’t guarantee the Tigers a win, but it goes a long way toward sparking the offense early and generating momentum. For an attack that has averaged 24 points per game — third-worst in the Southeastern Conference — every scoring drive helps.
“Scoring on the first drive is huge,” Cook said. “That gives our defense confidence, us confidence. I really want to score on the first drive against South Carolina.”
Hewitt enters transfer portal
LJ Hewitt announced he entered the transfer portal Wednesday. The scholarship cornerback played in the season opener against Louisiana Tech but was removed from the depth chart after the Auburn game for backup Marcus Clarke. Drinkwitz stated last week Hewitt was suspended and hadn’t been reinstated prior to his transfer.
Hewitt joined the Tigers after playing his freshman season at Holmes Community College, seeing the field in nine games. The Florida native recorded 18 tackles and one interception before spending spring 2022 at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Hewitt will finish out his enrolled classes for the rest of the semester at Missouri. He thanked the program’s staff, especially cornerbacks coach Al Pogue, in his announcement on Twitter.