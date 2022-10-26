Cody Schrader runs with the ball (copy) (copy) (copy)

Cody Schrader runs with the ball against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Schrader has rushed for 362 yards and four touchdowns this season.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

On Tuesday, coach Eli Drinkwitz noted that running back Cody Schrader would be taking the “lion’s share” of snaps out of the backfield, given his consistency. For Schrader, it’s an honor, but nothing will change from his mentality on each run or weekly preparation.

But after walking on to the program last winter from Truman State, Schrader hasn’t stepped back and admired the progress he’s made in his first Power Five season.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you