Missouri released its injury report Thursday for its away bout with Auburn on Saturday. Running backs Nathaniel Peat and Elijah Young joined the list for the first time, earning designations of probable and out, respectively.

There was no indication in Saturday’s contest against Abilene Christian that either back suffered an injury, nor was there a report of injury from practice this week. Peat — who is among the starting running backs on the depth chart with Young — has seen the second-most carries through three games behind Cody Schrader.

