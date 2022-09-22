Missouri released its injury report Thursday for its away bout with Auburn on Saturday. Running backs Nathaniel Peat and Elijah Young joined the list for the first time, earning designations of probable and out, respectively.
There was no indication in Saturday’s contest against Abilene Christian that either back suffered an injury, nor was there a report of injury from practice this week. Peat — who is among the starting running backs on the depth chart with Young — has seen the second-most carries through three games behind Cody Schrader.
Young has 13 rushing attempts this season for 52 yards, his longest going for 22. The junior has been among the kick return corps of Peat and Kris Abrams-Draine.
The absence of Young could pave way to more snaps for freshman Tavorus Jones and sophomores BJ Harris and Michael Cox. Jones saw his first collegiate action against Abilene Christian, rushing for 13 yards on three attempts.
Wide receivers Demariyon Houston and Chance Luper remain out. Houston was on crutches Saturday, and Luper remains on the injury report because of an illness. Ky Montgomery (ACL) and Hyrin White (lower leg) also remain out for a fourth consecutive week.