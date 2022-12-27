Missouri football learned it will return another experienced piece to its secondary.
Senior safety Jaylon Carlies took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he will return for another year with the Tigers. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Earlier this month, talented Missouri cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. also took to social media to make a similar announcement. The addition of Carlies means MU is returning three starters to defensive coordinator Blake Baker's revamped defense.
Carlies finished the 2022 season as the Tigers' top tackler, recording 81 total tackles — 60 solo, 21 assisted — in 13 starts. He notched four tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Jalani Williams announced he plans to grad transfer this offseason, taking away depth at the safety position for Missouri. But Joseph Charleston is set to return at the position for the Tigers, and Cardinal Ritter grad Marvin Burks Jr. signed his letter of intent Dec. 21 and will be an early enrollee in January. Freshman Ja'Marion Wayne, redshirt freshman Tyler Hibbler and redshirt sophomore Tyler Jones also are options at the position.
