Jaylon Carlies looks toward the sideline (copy) (copy)

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies looks toward the sideline Nov. 13 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Carlies announced he will return to the Tigers for the 2023 season Tuesday.

 Ciara McCaskill/Missourian

Missouri football learned it will return another experienced piece to its secondary.

Senior safety Jaylon Carlies took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he will return for another year with the Tigers. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

  Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

