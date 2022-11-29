New Mexico St Missouri Football

New Mexico State quarterback Gavin Frakes, center, fights his way to the end zone between Missouri's Jalani Williams, right, and Tyler Jones during the fourth quarter Nov. 19 at Memorial Stadium.

 L.G. Patterson/The Associated Press

Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers.

According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19 season in 2020.

