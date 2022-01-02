It didn't take long for Missouri football signee Luther Burden to make his mark in the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday.
On the first play of Team Icons' 23-17 win over Team Legends, Burden grabbed a pass from Florida State signee quarterback A.J. Duffy and took it 65 yards to the end zone. Burden, a five-star wide receiver from East St. Louis who signed with MU in December, made a defender miss on his way to the score.
Icons coach Pepper Johnson summed up the play with a single word on The Underclassmen Report Twitter account.
"Crazy."
Burden wasn't the only Missouri signee to take the field in Orlando.
Marquis Gracial, a four-star defensive lineman from St. Charles, registered a sack for Team Legends against Icons quarterback Holden Gariner, who has signed with Auburn, late in the first half.
Michigan signee Derrick Moore, a four-star defensive lineman, won the game's MVP after registering two sacks for Team Icons. Moore was wearing a shirt under his jersey displaying a picture of his former teammate, Aaron Wilson, who passed away in April of brain cancer.
"I'm actually out here playing for him," he told ESPN. "I'm not playing for myself."