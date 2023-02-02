Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the Missouri offense (copy) (copy)

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the Tigers’ offense Oct. 8 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Tigers announced Thursday they will host their spring game March 18.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri football's spring game is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 18,  MU director of player development Atiyyah Ellison announced on Thursday via Twitter. The intrasquad game is preceded by an open practice March 17.. 

The practice and game are an opportunity for fans to get an early look at the Tigers' transfer class of nine players as well as early freshman enrollees. Among the new Tigers is Miami transfer quarterback Jake Garcia, who sent waves of excitement through the fanbase when he announced his commitment to MU in January.

