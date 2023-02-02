Missouri football's spring game is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 18, MU director of player development Atiyyah Ellison announced on Thursday via Twitter. The intrasquad game is preceded by an open practice March 17..
The practice and game are an opportunity for fans to get an early look at the Tigers' transfer class of nine players as well as early freshman enrollees. Among the new Tigers is Miami transfer quarterback Jake Garcia, who sent waves of excitement through the fanbase when he announced his commitment to MU in January.
Garcia, a former ESPN top-25 recruit, comes in looking to compete for the starting job in 2022. Starter Brady Cook is expected to miss spring practice due recovery from a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. Cook underwent surgery for the injury back in December.
Also, getting reps under center is four-star freshman Sam Horn, who appeared in just one game last season, coming during the second half of the Tigers' win over New Mexico State.
Abeln lands Tennessee coaching job
Former MU offensive lineman and tight end Alec Abeln was announced as Tennessee's new tight ends coach.
Abeln spent the previous two seasons as an offensive analyst for the Volunteers, who finished with the nation's No. 1 offense in 2022.
He played for five years in Columbia. He also served as a graduate assistant at MU in 2018 following the end of his playing career.
During his final two seasons with the Tigers, he played under former MU offensive coordinator and current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.