Missouri football hired Scott Linehan as an offensive analyst Thursday, the team announced in a release.
Linehan was most recently passing game coordinator for LSU. Before that, his 30-plus-year coaching career included stints as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, and quarterbacks coach of the Minnesota Vikings. He was also head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams from 2006 to 2008.
"Scott Linehan is an exciting addition to our staff," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "He's a true veteran of the profession with experience at a variety of levels. We all look forward to working with him."
Linehan played college football as a quarterback for Idaho from 1982-86. His son Matt is currently a graduate assistant at MU.
The Tigers averaged 26.7 points per game in 2020.