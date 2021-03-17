Faurot Field will allow fans at full capacity for the 2021 football season, MU announced in a release via Twitter on Wednesday evening. The COVID-19 pandemic limited crowds to 25% in 2020.
The stadium holds 62,621 people and has been acting as a vaccination site this spring.
Missouri's spring game, scheduled for Saturday, will follow last season's reduced capacity plan.
"As preparations continue for for the 2021 season, our planning includes continued dialogue with the university's medical experts and public health officials to ensure safe game day experiences for all," the release stated.
The Tigers begin their season Sept. 4 against Central Michigan.