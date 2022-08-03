Missouri football will welcome fans to watch practice and a movie for Fan Night & Flick on Faurot on Aug. 20 at Memorial Stadium, MU athletics announced Wednesday.
The event will feature open practice, concourse carnival and a showing of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Gates 1 and 5W will open at 6:30 p.m., with practice set to start at 7 p.m. Immediately following practice at 8 p.m., MU will screen the film.
Fans are permitted to bring blankets onto Faurot Field but cannot bring food and drink.
New numbers
Missouri quarterback Sam Horn will wear No. 21 this upcoming season, according to MU athletics. A freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia, Horn is expected to compete for the starting job with returners Brady Cook and Tyler Macon and graduate transfer Jack Abraham.
Additionally, defensive tackle Kristian Williams will wear No. 92. A redshirt junior, Williams transferred to Missouri from Oregon. He recorded 16 tackles in 2021 for the Ducks.