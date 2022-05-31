Missouri junior college wide receiver transfer Demariyon Houston reclassified to 2022, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma City product announced his commitment to Missouri earlier this month, and he will now enroll this summer, PowerMizzou reported. Houston signed with Nebraska in the 2019 class but did not see game action in two seasons.
He then transferred to Hutchinson Community College, where he caught 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.
He will join a crowded Missouri wide receiver room that includes Luther Burden, Tauskie Dove, Barrett Banister, Chance Luper, Mookie Cooper, Dominic Lovett, Mekhi Miller, Zach Hahn and Logan Muckery.