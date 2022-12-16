Two Missouri defensive stalwarts — Kris Abrams-Draine and Darius Robinson — explained Friday evening why they have and have not, respectively, made a decision regarding the NFL draft.
Abrams-Draine will return to Missouri for one more year, after getting a third-round draft grade from the people he talked to. While the junior cornerback acknowledged he would almost certainly get drafted this year, he said he wants to come back for a year to get drafted higher in 2024.
“It was the best thing for me to do,” Abrams-Draine said. “Just getting my technique better for one more year, getting better and getting stronger, stuff like that.”
Abrams-Draine broke up 13 passes this year and his running mate at corner, Ennis Rakestraw, was right behind him with 12. Rakestraw has not announced a decision about next year, but Abrams-Draine discussed what it would mean if the two were to run it back in 2023.
“I just tried to keep motivating him and he motivated me,” Abrams-Draine said. “It helped us get better.”
Robinson, on the other hand, has not made a decision regarding next season but he did confirm he plans to play in the bowl game, putting Missouri’s interior defensive line at full strength for Wake Forest.
The senior defensive tackle has the option to come back, using his COVID year. For now, though, he’s enjoying his time in Columbia.
“I’ve just been hanging out, practicing and getting better each day,” Robinson said. “I’ve got a lot of great feedback, and I also got some feedback where I’ve been questioning things a little bit. I think I’m gonna sit and pray on it after the bowl game.”
Why is Robinson waiting for after the bowl game to make a decision? Simple: he really wants to win it.
“We gotta win,” Robinson said. “It’s no secret. … We just gotta find a way to win at any cost. Yeah, we’re gonna enjoy the trip, but we gotta win, just flat-out because this is gonna be a great end to our season.”
One Missouri defensive player who likely didn’t have the NFL option but confirmed this week he would return is Robinson’s fellow three-technique Jayden Jernigan. Jernigan didn’t want any speculation out there on whether or not he would enter the transfer portal.
“I just wanted to go ahead and let everybody know,” Jernigan said. “Anybody can go if they want to or stay if they want, so I just said, ‘Let me go ahead and get that nonsense out.’”
Missouri leans on depth following departures
As the Tigers set their sights on the Demon Deacons, questions circle the roster with their starting defensive ends, DJ Coleman and Isaiah McGuire, declaring for the NFL Draft and skipping the Gasparilla Bowl.
But the absence of two professional-caliber players isn’t the end of the world for Missouri. Two underclassmen are quick to the opportunity… literally.
“The walkers,” Robinson smiled. “Johnny Walker (Jr.) and Arden Walker. It’s finally their time to go play and show you guys what they can do. Those young guys are more than ready to play. And I’m just so excited for the opportunity.”
Robinson was complimentary of both lineman’s speed off the edge and the athleticism and the physicality the pair brings into the backfield. Both Walkers are more than prepared for the opportunity in not only Robinson’s eyes but also Jernigan’s.
“They fast,” Jernigan said. “It’s a different type of speed. And with that, we have to play faster and match it. Because sometimes I feel like they get off the ball faster than us, and we’ve been out here more games than them. They just know how to do it.”
Two freshmen are also rejoicing with an opportunity to play. Linebacker DJ Wesolak and safety Ja’Marion Wayne were granted a one-time blanket waiver that exempts postseason participation from the four-game limit for redshirt eligibility.
“As freshmen, you need as many reps as you can get,” Robinson said. “And I’m glad that they was able to find a way to get the guys to play in the bowl ball game, because they will help us tremendously, regardless of it’s special teams or offense-defense.”
Abrams-Draine believes Wayne and fellow freshman safety Isaac Thompson were determined to get better throughout the year, as the two saw an increase in playing time by season’s end.
Banister to return
After suffering an injury against New Mexico State and missing the Arkansas game, Barrett Banister plans to play in the bowl game. The sixth-year wide receiver wore a non-contact jersey at practice Friday, and after four weeks of treatment, he feels “pretty much at 100%.”
Following the loss of Dominic Lovett in the transfer portal, the Tigers are looking to freshman Mekhi Miller and redshirt junior Demariyon “Peanut” Houston, who missed much of the season with an undisclosed injury.
“I think Peanut is starting to come along,” Banister said. “He’s going to start to be able to get some more regular snaps, and that’s going to be good for him.”
Besides Houston, Banister gave praise to Mekhi Miller, too, like he has all season. Seeing Miller mature beyond his years, the veteran wide receiver believes the freshman will continue to develop into an impactful player for Missouri.