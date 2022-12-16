Two Missouri defensive stalwarts — Kris Abrams-Draine and Darius Robinson — explained Friday evening why they have and have not, respectively, made a decision regarding the NFL draft.

Abrams-Draine will return to Missouri for one more year, after getting a third-round draft grade from the people he talked to. While the junior cornerback acknowledged he would almost certainly get drafted this year, he said he wants to come back for a year to get drafted higher in 2024.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you