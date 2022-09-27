Missouri may be without true freshman receiver Luther Burden on Saturday against Georgia, according to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Drinkwitz said Burden suffered an injury on the second series of Missouri’s Week 4 game against Auburn that kept him out most of the second quarter. The five-star freshman is questionable for Saturday’s game.

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

