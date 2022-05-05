Missouri football's Dawson Downing and tennis' Ellie Wright were named Missouri's 2021-22 Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners on Thursday by the Southeastern Conference.
Downing graduated in 2021, while now pursuing a graduate certificate at MU. The six-year veteran was a three-time member of the Dean's List and a five-time SEC Honor Roll member.
The running back spent time at local public schools, the food bank and hospitals, while also being a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Athletes in Action.
Wright ranks sixth in program history for tennis single wins. The four-time SEC Honor Roll honoree earned Dean's List distinction in every semester she was at Missouri.
Wright has worked with the Special Olympics Habitat for Humanity and the food bank, while serving as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee two of her four years as a member.
Both Downing and Wright earned a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship. The Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year will be announced in late May, granting $10,000 post-graduate scholarships to the two winners.