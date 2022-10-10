Missouri’s homecoming game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Tuesday.
The Tigers will enter that game at 2-4 (0-3 SEC), coming off their bye week. Vanderbilt is 3-3 (0-2), and will face Georgia on Saturday before visiting Columbia.
Vanderbilt began its season 2-0, with wins of 63-10 and 42-31 over Hawaii and Elon, respectively, but the Commodores slowed down once they started to play Power Five competition.
Second-year coach Clark Lea’s team has losses to Wake Forest, Alabama and Ole Miss, all by 20 or more points.