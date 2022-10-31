On the edge, Isaiah McGuire was a problem for South Carolina. And two days after Saturday's 23-10 win, McGuire was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
McGuire tied his career-highs for tackles for loss and for sacks with three and two, respectively. Missouri collected 11 tackles for loss and four sacks as a team against South Carolina.
"Isaiah McGuire is another young man who's just really developed," MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said postgame Saturday. "His story is that he came in undersized and just works every single day.
"He's got a huge future in front of him. He puts in the work ethic every day making sure his body is right, studies tape, knows what he's supposed to do."
Drinkwitz noted McGuire was one of the captains who talked to his teammates before the game Saturday, leading with how the Tigers hadn't lost against South Carolina in their past three meetings.
Missouri held the Gamecocks to 104 yards before halftime, marking the third time this season an opponent has had less than 120 yards before the third quarter.
Entering Saturday, the Tigers ranked ninth in the nation in red-zone touchdown percentage, 10th in third-down defense, 17th in forced fumbles, 19th in passing yards per attempt, 22nd in total defense, 25th in passes defended and 25th in tackles for loss per game.
In the SEC, they were first in tackles for loss, third in yards per play, third in interceptions and fourth in total defense — all under defensive coordinator Blake Baker's first season at the helm.