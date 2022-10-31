Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman celebrate (copy)

Missouri defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire, left, and DJ Coleman celebrate after a play Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. McGuire was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

On the edge, Isaiah McGuire was a problem for South Carolina. And two days after Saturday's 23-10 win, McGuire was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

McGuire tied his career-highs for tackles for loss and for sacks with three and two, respectively. Missouri collected 11 tackles for loss and four sacks as a team against South Carolina.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

