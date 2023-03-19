Earlier this week, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said the Tigers’ defense had been dominating their offense in spring camp. That remained true during Saturday’s quasi spring game at Devine Pavilion, but the offense knows it could pay off in the long run.
“We’re going up against one of the best defenses in the SEC and in the country, in my opinion,” running back Cody Schrader said. “(We’re) just continuing to strive to get better.”
Schrader and Missouri’s offense are holding fast to the belief that every Kris Abrams-Draine or Ennis Rakestraw Jr. pass breakup, every Jaylon Carlies interception and every Ty’Ron Hopper tackle for loss are opportunities to improve.
“When you’re going up against those guys on defense like Ennis and (Hopper) and Chad Bailey and (Darius Robinson), so when you got those guys, man, they’re only bringing the best out of us as an offense,” Schrader said.
Part of the growing pains have to do with learning a new offensive system, implemented by new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.
While Drinkwitz is still involved in the offense, Moore will call plays and have a heavy hand in play design. For example, running back Nate Peat said the Tigers’ backs will be more involved in the passing game, even lining up as a wing or in the slot on occasion.
Adjusting their roles can come with communication issues, and if not everyone knows what they’re doing at the snap, Missouri’s defense will take advantage.
“I like it. It’s explosive,” receiver Mookie Cooper said about the new scheme. “But it just comes down to everybody being on the same page. It’s a new offense, so we’re just trying to get it going.”
Explosiveness, both from stretching the defense vertically and creating more yards-after-catch opportunities for Missouri’s speedy receivers, has been the biggest point of emphasis for Moore so far.
Missouri created one notable explosive play during Saturday’s practice: a deep ball over the middle from quarterback Sam Horn to receiver Luther Burden III.
“I’ve seen them develop a lot,” Robinson said. “That’s the thing, like we try to be the best every day, but sometimes the offense can get right with us, too. So they’re definitely making improvements with explosive plays and different things like that. Our offense is gonna be really explosive come this fall.”
Missouri’s offense has three spring practices remaining. After that, Horn should get back to full strength and the quarterback competition between him, Miami transfer Jake Garcia and a healthy Brady Cook will ramp up.
For now, sharpening themselves against a ferocious defense is the primary objective.