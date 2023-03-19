Earlier this week, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said the Tigers’ defense had been dominating their offense in spring camp. That remained true during Saturday’s quasi spring game at Devine Pavilion, but the offense knows it could pay off in the long run.

“We’re going up against one of the best defenses in the SEC and in the country, in my opinion,” running back Cody Schrader said. “(We’re) just continuing to strive to get better.”

  Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian.

