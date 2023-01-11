Missouri defensive lineman Daniel Robledo has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3's Matt Zenitz on Wednesday.
The junior from Tucson, Arizona, spent two years with the Tigers after a season at East Los Angeles College. A three-star recruit out of high school, Robledo was never able to consistently crack the lineup in Columbia, appearing in only six games. He recorded three tackles across his two seasons.
He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
Washington joins Western Kentucky staff
Former Missouri wide receiver L'Damian Washington was hired to be the next wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky.
After being hired as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma in January 2021, Washington served as the interim wide receivers coach beginning in August. He joins the Hilltoppers' staff in a permanent role.
Prior to his stint in Norman, Oklahoma, Washington served as MU's director of player development shortly after the end of his playing career with the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks.
Washington was a four-year letterwinner with the Tigers under coach Gary Pinkel, for whom he caught 100 career passes for more than 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a captain in his senior season, he helped MU to its first SEC East championship in 2013.