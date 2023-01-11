Daniel Robledo

Missouri defensive lineman Daniel Robledo has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3's Matt Zenitz on Wednesday. 

The junior from Tucson, Arizona, spent two years with the Tigers after a season at East Los Angeles College. A three-star recruit out of high school, Robledo was never able to consistently crack the lineup in Columbia, appearing in only six games. He recorded three tackles across his two seasons.

