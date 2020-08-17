The Missouri football team's 2020 schedule will be released Monday by the Southeastern Conference.
The league has already announced — along with fellow major conferences the ACC and the Big 12 — that it will attempt to play and complete a fall season amid the coronavirus pandemic, albeit with a conference-only 10-game slate. Teams' opponents also have been announced, with Missouri having powerhouses Alabama and defending national champion LSU added to its previously scheduled conference games.
The rest of the Tigers' opponents are its fellow teams in the SEC East (Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt), its permanent cross-division rival (Arkansas) and its previously scheduled West foe for 2020 (Mississippi State).
The announcement will come on the SEC Network, with the opener being revealed at 2 p.m. and the rest of the slate at 6 p.m.
The Tigers open fall camp Monday, with workouts set for 10:20 a.m.