It’s Arden Walker’s time, and he knows it.
With starting defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman skipping the Gasparilla Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, Walker — along with fellow defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. — is expected to have his playing time rise significantly. Arden Walker said he sees Missouri's upcoming bowl game as a tryout for a potential starting job next season.
“It’s about setting the tone for what’s to come next year and what we can do and showing our abilities to the coaches,” Walker said. “It’s a coming-out game, to be honest. That’s how I’m taking it.”
If Trajan Jeffcoat leaves for the NFL, Walker will be one of three scholarship defensive ends returning in 2023. The others are Walker Jr. and Ky Montgomery. Walker led the trio in snaps this season by a significant margin; he had 114, Walker Jr. had 57, and Montgomery did not play — primarily because of a knee injury.
Those numbers definitely put Walker in line to start next year, but he knows as well as anyone how the transfer portal works. Four of Missouri’s defensive starters this season came from the portal, as well as several other contributors. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker are already hunting to fill a need at defensive end — former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III wrapped up an official visit Friday.
Walker’s performance in Tampa could go a long way toward informing Missouri’s coaching staff as to how big or small that need is.
“I’m very excited,” Walker said. “My time is here, basically. I’ve been working for it, and this is what I came here to do. This is just trying to put the show on the road and really let everybody know who Arden Walker is.”
Walker, a 6-foot-2, 252-pound redshirt freshman from Denver, Colorado, has consistently drawn praise from Missouri’s coaching staff throughout his time with the Tigers. Drinkwitz shouted him out in the spring as someone who stood out during Missouri’s spring game.
His minimal reps this season were a result of McGuire and Coleman playing at an All-SEC level for the second half of the year, as well as the experience of Jeffcoat and Tyrone Hopper. But the staff likes Walker, dating back to his surprising commitment on National Signing Day in 2020, and he’ll have a full opportunity to show what he has on a big stage against Wake Forest.
“I’m just looking at it as an opportunity to step up, since the older guys left,” Walker said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Life without Lovett, Hamdan
Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Mekhi Miller discussed adjusting after Dominic Lovett entered the transfer portal and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan took the offensive coordinator job at Boise State.
“We’re just gonna have one less really good receiver, but we got guys that can step up,” Cook said. “Pretty confident in that. Obviously, he’s a great player. Obviously, tough to replace a guy like that. But we got dudes.”
Cook said Missouri will be “ready to attack vertically” against Wake Forest, with a combination of Miller, Luther Burden, Barrett Banister, Mookie Cooper and Demariyon “Peanut” Houston, who the team believes is fully healthy for the first time this season.
They’ll have to replace Lovett, who accounted for about a third of the Tigers’ passing yards this season.
“I wouldn’t say we feel any pressure,” Miller said. “Of course we’re sad to lose our leading receiver, but we just keep our heads down, keep working. … Especially with Barrett. I know he’s pretty excited; (it’s his) last game.”
Miller has made plays in key situations multiple times this season, most notably on a third down to seal the win over Arkansas. Cook is looking forward to seeing what the true freshman can do in a bigger role.
“I can just tell he’s excited,” Cook said. “He’s stepping up.”
In Hamdan’s absence, Cook confirmed Drinkwitz will call the plays against Wake Forest.
“Not a whole lot changes,” Cook said. “Obviously, I’m pretty bummed out. Me and Coach Hamdan were really tight. He was a great coach for us. But at the end of the day, it is Coach Drinkwitz’s system. He knows how to get us right in the quarterback room, and he knows how to call the offense.”
Drinkwitz coached quarterbacks for two years before moving Hamdan, then the wide receivers coach, to that role prior to this season.