The biggest name surrounding Missouri football this offseason was transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, and rightly so. Bryant is the biggest recruit Barry Odom has landed in his tenure as head coach, and the former Clemson star could propel the team to its best season under Odom.
But there was another graduate transfer who quietly slipped his announcement out to the world the same day Bryant did in December, and he’s poised to make just as big of an impact as the new quarterback.
Wide receiver Jonathan Nance, who comes to Missouri from SEC-border rival Arkansas, may have been valuable to the Tigers before even stepping foot on the field with the team. Nance had an important role in helping change Bryant’s mind about the Show-Me state Tigers.
“He was probably one of the first guys I talked to before getting on the team, you know trying to get me to come here. I wasn’t really buying it at first and wasn’t for sure,” Bryant said.
Nance’s influence on the 2019 season won’t stop there. He quickly rose through the ranks during spring camp to a top spot on the depth chart and was one of Bryant’s favorite targets in the spring game. During his junior year at Arkansas in 2017, Nance averaged 14.6 yards over 37 receptions, fitting nicely into a corps of returning wide receivers who provide a wealth of weapons.
He’s stepping into a corps that’s young, as well, making him and fellow senior Johnathon Johnson the experienced leaders of the group. Sophomores Kam Scott, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto and Barrett Banister were breakout deep threats in 2018, and can compliment the more mid-range weapons in Johnson and Nance.
“We all have something to bring to the table, and the coaches are going to put that together how we can make plays,” Nance said.
Odom has noticed the chemistry between Nance and the offense and believes that can translate into a productive season.
“He fits in well with our team. He’s well liked, and he has a chance to be a really good player because he is skilled. We’re excited about him,” he said.
And Nance is just as excited to be on the field, and in the new locker room, this fall.
“The training room,” he first said when asked about the new south end zone. But he quickly corrected himself.
“And the locker room too. Oh yeah, the locker room has got my picture on it, so I like that.”
Bolton seeing increased role
As a true freshman, linebacker Nick Bolton was thrown into an unexpected position last season. It was primetime against Alabama in October, not to mention the Crimson’s homecoming game, and starter Terez Hall had just been ejected on a targeting call. Bolton was tasked with stopping national champion Tua Tagovailoa and the potent Bama offense.
And despite the loss, Bolton did just that, posting a career-high eight tackles and earning himself an increased role on the defense. Now, he has to fill the void Hall left for the entire season, as the recent graduate led the team in sacks and had the second-most tackles on the defense. Odom and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters are leaning on Bolton to lock down the middle of the field beside senior Cale Garrett.“He is a playmaker, and he has the chance to be a really good player. We need consistency, and he’s gotta do it, and he’s got to do it for as many plays as we can get out of it,” Odom said.
Shoring up the O-line
Three of the five starters from 2018 are returning for an offensive line that had much to do with the success of Drew Lock and the running backs. The departure of veterans Paul Adams and Kevin Pendleton, however, leave holes the young group will try to fill. Sophomore Hyrin White and redshirt freshman Bobby Lawrence are No. 1 and 2, respectively, on the right tackle depth chart, while sophomores Larry Borom and Case Cook are competing for the open left guard spot.
The competition at left guard may be coming to a close, however, as Cook has seen some practice at behind Trystan Colon-Castillo at center. Colon-Castillo has the starters spot, but with senior Jonah Dubinski medically retiring, Odom is looking for a backup in case he is out.
“The center position is really, really difficult to do, and the things we put on them, and Case is able to do that. But also he’s got the football IQ to do that,” Odom said.The move may also say something about how the offensive line is shaping up. for the season, but Odom said each spot is anybody’s to take.
But the window is closing fast on anyone to make a surprise surge to a spot as the Week 1 starter, as the head coach reminded everyone.
“It’s crazy. It’s Saturday, and in 28 days, we’ll be playing.”
