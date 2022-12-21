As Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz awaited confirmation on another commitment, Class of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Williams decommitted Monday from Wake Forest, the program he pledged to in April.
Missouri came swooping in and landed Williams on early National Signing Day. Williams never announced an offer from the Tigers.
“It wasn’t really flipping,” Williams said. “I made more of a business decision. Mizzou has a lot more to offer than Wake (Forest), and I believe that they are a better fit for me football- and academic-wise.”
Williams’ point of contact is interior defensive line coach Al Davis. And while he’s listed as a defensive lineman, the Hogansville, Georgia, product believes he will excel at whichever position at which he is thrown.
Drinkwitz and Davis went to watch Williams on a Friday night, adding the 6-foot-3.5, 305-pound lineman is what the program needs to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
“He’s got great bend and size,” Drinkwitz said. “And so we’re excited for us to find a way to get him on our roster. It’s hard to recruit that kind of size.”
Grabbing four defensive tackle transfers out of the transfer portal last season, Drinkwitz was ecstatic to nab a high school recruit with Williams’ size. Pairing Williams with freshmen Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, Drinkwitz believes the Tigers “have the nuts and bolts in the size requirements in the trenches.”
And as Missouri grabbed a flip from Wake Forest, the team’s bowl opponent, it was challenging for Drinkwitz to keep a straight face at the coach’s social Monday night and not let Williams’ flip slip out.
“I don’t rub it in probably as much as I’d like to,” Drinkwitz said. “But it’s kind of fun when you beat people who think they got you.”
Williams plans to join Missouri in the summer. He won’t be partaking in a spring sport and will focus on himself and his preparation for collegiate football.
“They are more honest and are more of a family,” Williams said of Missouri. “They joke and have fun, but they are serious, too. And I’m used to that type of coaching.”
As early National Signing Day trekked on Wednesday, Missouri announced the addition of 20 signees to its Class of 2023. All were expected.
WR Theo Wease Jr.
Missouri landed the commitment of the Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Dec. 11. The former five-star recruit didn’t announce any offers but bolsters a position group that lost Dominic Lovett to the transfer portal.
DE Jahkai Lang
A Troy product, Lang verbally committed to Missouri in December 2021. The edge rusher told the Missourian this month that he will enroll at MU in January, unwilling to pass on the opportunity to play spring football with the Tigers.
OT Brandon Solis
Solis committed to Missouri on Monday. The Nashville, Tennessee, product was a two-time visitor this fall, choosing the Tigers over Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana and TCU.
K Blake Craig
Craig, a Liberty North standout, committed to Missouri in June. The All-America selection is rated the second-best kicker by Kohl’s Professional Camps in the Class of 2023. He told the Missourian he will enroll in January.
S Marvin Burks Jr.
After committing to Ole Miss in October, the four-star safety from St. Louis visited Missouri for three home games, a source told the Missourian. The Cardinal Ritter product is rated the 10th-best recruit in the state by 247Sports.
“Marvin Burks there with the drama,” Drinkwitz said. “He kind of faked us out twice, so it’s good to keep Marvin back in (Missouri).”
Burks will enroll in January, Drinkwitz said. The coach isn’t pushing for every player to give up their last semester of their senior year by enrolling early like a handful of commits are, noting it’s the player’s decision.
“You hate to be in a rush to get somewhere, and you realize that it’s the journey along the way that really matters,” Drinkwitz said.
But as players like Luther Burden III, Mekhi Miller and Armand Membou joined the team last January, Drinkwitz made it apparent how impactful it is to get into the system early.
TE Brett Norfleet
One of the first players to commit to the Tigers, the Francis Howell tight end capped off his high school career with a MSHSAA Class 5 title at Memorial Stadium. Norfleet pledged to Missouri in November 2021 and was among the home visits earlier this month.
DE Serigne Tounkara
One of two Houston-area commits, Tounkara pledged to Missouri on Oct. 27, following a visit for the Vanderbilt game. Tigers personnel paid a home visit to him earlier this month.
TE/DL Jordon Harris
Playing football for the first time in his senior season, Harris drew attention from two SEC programs: Missouri and Vanderbilt. Harris committed Sunday, telling the Missourian he will join the Tigers in the summer.
The 6-foot-7 Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product is playing basketball this winter. He doesn’t have a defined position for Missouri, but the staff believes his athleticism could stretch him from tight end to the defensive line.
DE Austin Firestone
The Northwestern defensive end transfer told the Missourian on Monday he was pleased with his official visit this past weekend, noting he would commit later in the week. He was quick with his decision, committing Tuesday.
Firestone played in three games during his true freshman season with the Wildcats, earning him a redshirt. The edge rusher admired exterior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples’ direction of his position group. He told the Missourian he will be joining the team in January.
WR Marquis Johnson
The second Houston-area commit, Johnson verbally committed in June. The son of former MU defensive back Domonique Johnson told the Missourian he is joining the Tigers in the summer after running track this spring.
OT Logan Reichert
The three-star offensive tackle verbally committed to Missouri over Oregon on his birthday in September while having made up his mind a couple of weeks before then.
The Raytown product visited multiple times this fall, and his claim to fame was when Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson showed up to his high school last January with a dump truck, which is also his nickname.
CB Shamar McNeil Jr.
There was concern McNeil would flip from Missouri, after taking an official visit to NC State this past weekend. The Wolfpack offered McNeil, but the Florida product stuck to his commitment, which he pledged in July. The three-star recruit told the Missourian he will join the Tigers in the summer.
LB Triston Newson
Newson received NJCAA Division I first-team All-American honors this week after totaling nearly 12 tackles a game for Northeast Mississippi Community College. Newson committed to the Tigers on Nov. 25 and paid an official visit two weekends ago.
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn
One of the most vocal commits from the Class of 2023, the three-star linebacker committed to Missouri in August. Boosting the Tigers’ mission on Twitter to other targets, Littlejohn is a captain in the making. He told the Missourian he will join the Tigers in January.
WR Daniel Blood
After decommitting from Louisiana in October, Blood committed to Missouri on Thanksgiving Day. The three-star wide receiver hails from the same high school that produced Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
WR Joshua Manning
Committing to Missouri in July, Manning chose the Tigers over Kansas State, a program that pushed hard for the Lee’s Summit receiver. The four-star wideout told the Missourian he will join the team in the summer following his track season.
S Phillip Roche
The three-star safety committed to Missouri over Nebraska, Indiana, Purdue and Cincinnati in October. The Merrillville, Indiana, product told the Missourian he was on an official visit this past weekend.
WR Nicholas DeLoach Jr.
The three-star wide receiver took an official visit to Missouri in June, when he picked up an offer. The Tigers grabbed a verbal commitment the same weekend. DeLoach, who also wrestles and runs track, told the Missourian he will join the Tigers in the summer.
RB Jamal Roberts
Luke Burks and Norfleet, Roberts won a state championship this fall at Memorial Stadium. The three-star running back from St. Mary’s in St. Louis was rated the 15th-best recruit in the state. He committed to Missouri in July and told the Missourian he will be joining the Tigers in the summer, working out on his own this spring in his final semester of high school.
QB Gabarri Johnson
Hailing from the state of Washington, the four-star quarterback was a huge commit for Missouri in May, after his official visit in late April. Johnson kept to his pledge, even after quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, who recruited him, left to be Boise State’s offensive coordinator last week.
Johnson was very vocal in the last couple of weeks, too, like Littlejohn, supporting his fellow commits and future teammates.
LS Brett Le Blanc
As a preferred walk-on long snapper, Le Blanc didn’t sign a letter of intent Wednesday. The Elkhorn, Wisconsin, product is the third-highest-ranked long snapper by Kohl’s Professional Camps. He told the Missourian he is fully enrolled and will join the Tigers in January.