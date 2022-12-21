Sam Williams

Missouri signed 21 players to its Class of 2023 on Wednesday, including Sam Williams, pictured above playing for Callaway High School in Hogansville, Georgia. Williams flipped his commitment to Missouri from Wake Forest.

 Courtesy of Twitter

As Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz awaited confirmation on another commitment, Class of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Williams decommitted Monday from Wake Forest, the program he pledged to in April.

Missouri came swooping in and landed Williams on early National Signing Day. Williams never announced an offer from the Tigers.

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

