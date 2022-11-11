After not releasing an injury report prior to facing Kentucky, Missouri released a four-man report before its Saturday bout with Tennessee. Those four players — EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Chance Luper, Hyrin White and Daniel Hawthorne — were all listed out.

Ndoma-Ogar sustained a foot injury against Kentucky that could hold him out until the end of the season, pending the Tigers' eligibility for a bowl game. Fellow lineman White is out for the season while Luper could make a return with Ndoma-Ogar for a bowl game.

  Studying sports journalism

