After not releasing an injury report prior to facing Kentucky, Missouri released a four-man report before its Saturday bout with Tennessee. Those four players — EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Chance Luper, Hyrin White and Daniel Hawthorne — were all listed out.
Ndoma-Ogar sustained a foot injury against Kentucky that could hold him out until the end of the season, pending the Tigers' eligibility for a bowl game. Fellow lineman White is out for the season while Luper could make a return with Ndoma-Ogar for a bowl game.
Hawthorne has now been ruled out for three consecutive weeks. The long snapper's field goal and PAT duties have been taken by senior Jake Hoffman, who usually only handles punts.
Freshman Jack Kautz traveled in Hawthorne's place for South Carolina and is expected to be in Knoxville on Saturday. Kautz — a five-star recruit — hasn't played yet this season.
Defensive tackle Darius Robinson, who left the Kentucky game with a shoulder injury, was not listed on the injury report. Coach Eli Drinkwitz said on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference the captain returned to practice Tuesday and is anticipated to play Saturday.