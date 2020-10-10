Days before Missouri’s matchup with No. 17 LSU, the team got some bad news. It would be without starting receivers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton due to COVID-19 contract tracing.
That meant Missouri, a team that’s disappointed on offense the last two weeks, would be forced to rely on its second and third-string receivers to outlast LSU — the defending national champions — at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Instead of producing another low-scoring performance, a ragtag group of receivers spearheaded Missouri’s best offensive performance of the season.
Behind walk-on D’ionte Smith and backup Tauskie Dove, head coach Eliah Drinwitz’s offense had its way with LSU and lit up the scoreboard before a goal-line stand gave Missouri a 45-41 win.
“It’s not about the talent, it’s about how you function as a unit and our unit decided to function at a high level today,” Drinkwitz said.
Smith and Dove were the main replacements stepping up on the outside. They tied for a team-high six catches, while Dove had a team-high 86 yards and Smith finished with 54 yards.
But they weren’t the only ones that helped quarterback Connor Bazelak have the best game of his young career. The redshirt freshman completed 29-of-34 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns while completing passes to eight different players. Only one of them, Jalen Knox, is a routine starter.
“I’m so proud of them,” Bazelak said. “Just the way they worked all season. They got their opportunity and they stepped up in big moments to make big plays.”
Any questions about the replacement receivers were quickly answered by Dove on Missouri’s first drive.
Running back Larry Rountree III took a hand off and pitched the ball back to quarterback Connor Bazelak for a flea-flicker that had the LSU secondary fooled. Bazelak then found Dove flying down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown that gave Missouri an early 7-0 lead.
Missouri was faced with a 14-7 deficit after allowing two scores and failing on a fake punt, but a 15-yard catch on 3rd-and-3 by Smith kept the eventual game-tying drive alive.
Teammates echoed Smith’s nickname “Boo” on the sideline, supporting a player who shot up the depth chart during fall camp. A couple of plays later, Tyler Badie broke multiple tackles and ran into the end zone for a 29-yard score near the end of the first quarter.
The performance was an arrival for Smith, as he transferred from Oklahoma State to MidAmerica Nazarene and then Coffeyville Community College in his college career all before ending up at Missouri.
“It probably just opened all of our eyes to know that we can do it, but I believe we’ve already been doing it,” Smith said.
Barrett Bannister, a former walk-on receiver, had one message for Smith and the rest of the reserves thrust into action.
“(He) just kept saying, ‘this play,’” Smith said. “(We) didn’t care about the final score, didn’t care about the next play, just this play.”
Missouri would need every one of those offensive plays for the rest of the afternoon to keep pace with LSU quarterback Myles Brennan. Brennan finished with four touchdowns, three of them to star receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., but every time LSU beat the Missouri defense, Bazelak and Co. would answer right back.
Down 24-14 midway through the second quarter, backup tight end Niko Hea converted a 3rd-and-7 just outside the red zone by catching a shovel pass from Bazelak.
The pre-snap motion and trickery was Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid-esque, with the LSU defense focusing on Rountree and Bazelak. The next play, Jalen Knox dove into the end zone on a 16-yard end-around to pull Missouri within three.
Missouri’s defense managed a stop and then Bannister, the sure-handed backup slot receiver, kicked off another game-tying drive with a 17-yard catch to get Missouri near midfield. The drive stalled shortly after, but true freshman kicker Harrison Mevis tied the game with a 52-yard field goal just before halftime.
A Rountree fumble set up an LSU score out of the half, but this time former quarterback turned receiver Micah Wilson gave Missouri a response. A coverage bust left Wilson all alone for a 41-yard bomb that tied the game at 31 with 10:46 left in the third.
“When I saw (the safety) go low I was like, ‘housecall.’ It was great,” Wilson said.
A 75-yard passing score on the next play gave the lead back to LSU, but Smith and Bannister moved Missouri right back up the field. A 21-yard completion to Bannister and a 17-yard pass to Smith put Missouri back into LSU territory, before running back Tyler Badie had his second touchdown of the day on a 21-yard pass from Bazelak.
The highest-yardage play of the day went to Chance Luper. The walk-on and son of running backs coach Curtis Luper was found all alone in the middle of the field for a 69-yard gain, putting Missouri in the red zone late in the fourth quarter with his first career catch.
Two plays later, Bazelak looked around before finding Hea again for a 5-yard score with a little over five minutes left that ended up being the game-winner.
“It wasn’t 100% how we designed it to end up, but Niko just found an opening in the defense,” Bazelak said. “I just kind of had to put it on him low and kind of put it in his stomach only where he could catch it, and he caught and made a great play and gave us the lead and then the defense took it from there.”
The game-winning score and offensive performance was a drastic swing from the first two weeks. Missouri had 31 points over its first two games but eclipsed that total in three quarters Saturday.
Drinkwitz’s offense came through to give him a win over a ranked opponent in his third game in charge. That’s something Barry Odom only did once during his tenure, against Florida in 2018.
After two weeks of disappointing offensive play, Missouri showed what it can be capable of under its new coach.
“They’re trying to create the foundation we’re trying to lay as a program,” Drinkwitz said. “And today’s just the start of that. There’s been a lot of hard work. There’s been a lot of, ‘Is this really going to work?’ And they found out it does.”