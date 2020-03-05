After Cam Newton torched Arkansas State for five total touchdowns in his Auburn debut, head coach Gene Chizik had a question for Curtis Luper, the running backs coach and only full-time assistant in the press box. Luper remembers the conversation.
“You need any help up there?” Chizik asked.
“No, I have enough help,” Luper said.
Alongside Luper at Jordan-Hare Stadium were three quality control assistants: Casey Woods, Erik Link and Eliah Drinkwitz.
“Those guys were really young coaches and they were on it,” Luper said.
The 2010 Auburn football team was special. Behind Newton, the Tigers capped off a perfect regular season with a 24-point comeback on the road against Alabama and won the National Championship against Oregon.
“From the head coach down to the graduate assistants, it all worked out,” Terrell Zachery, Auburn’s second-leading receiver said. “It’s kinda hard to explain, but everybody had a job and they did their job.”
The four coaches, despite each leaving Auburn in the next couple of years, remained in touch with each other and often joked about “who’s winning the race.” The race, in this instance, referred to who would be the head coach first. Drinkwitz won after being hired at Appalachian State for the 2019 season.
When Drinkwitz hired his first staff at Appalachian State, he immediately sought his former colleagues. He nabbed Erik Link as the special teams coordinator and reached out to others. The Mountaineers recorded a nation-leading seven blocked kicks in their conference championship winning season.
After departing from Auburn, Link has held a similar coaching role for most of his career. He also made stops at Montana State, Louisiana Tech and even guided a previously winless Roosevelt High School program to its first winning season in more than a decade during his second season as head coach.
When Drinkwitz was named head coach at Missouri, he hired Link to the same position that he held at Appalachian State.
“It’s not hard to sell Mizzou,” Drinkwitz said.
It didn’t take much for Drinkwitz to persuade Casey Woods to join the program when he hired him in December.
“Southeastern Conference, easy,” Woods said. “Eli Drinkwitz, easy. Chance to play at the top level, easy. It was a no brainer.”
But it wasn’t just that. It was the chance to be reunited with his former coworkers from Auburn.
“When you’re in the entry level position, I think there’s always a dream,” Woods said. “When you’re sitting around with your guys, your buddies, and if there’s one day we could get together and work together again, how fun would that be.”
Drinkwitz called and offered him a position as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator on Dec. 11. About 35 minutes later, he told his boss that he was headed to Columbia.
“I was (on) the first plane out of Birmingham,” Woods said.
After leaving Auburn in 2011, Woods got a job at Arkansas State under Gus Malzahn and later returned to Auburn as Director of Player Personnel from 2013-15. He then helped spearhead a rebuild of the 2017 UAB football program after it became the first program in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1995 to shut down operations.
Drinkwitz discussed a job opening at Appalachian State with Woods when he was hired as the head coach, but the timing of it wasn’t right for Woods. With the restrictions imposed on Missouri football’s scholarship numbers from the NCAA, Drinkwitz eyed a coach with experience in roster management under difficult circumstances.
Woods gives credit for his recruiting ability to Luper.
“I’m telling you, three-quarters of my recruiting manual comes from Curtis Luper,” Woods said. “I’ve learned as much from him as anybody in this business about recruiting and organization… He does a great job mentoring young coaches.”
Arguably Drinkwitz’s most important hire this offseason was Luper. When Luper arrived at Auburn in 2009, former Tigers running back Mario Fannin said that Luper recognized that he was stepping into a unique situation with players that he had never coached.
“He allowed us to be athletes and not just try to coach us, but he allowed us to make decisions on our own and that is what was part of our winning championship year,” Fannin said.
Luper’s stint at Auburn was the longest of the four coaches, but he left for TCU in 2013, where he remained an offensive assistant until 2019. With the Horned Frogs, he worked with quarterback Shawn Robinson for two seasons, before Robinson transferred to Missouri.
After Luper saw that Drinkwitz was a candidate for the head coaching job, he sent him a text.
“If you get that one,” Luper said. “You get that one, he knew which one I was talking about, I said I’d definitely be interested.”
Drinkwitz saw Luper as a “dynamic recruiter” in Dallas, an area that Missouri was successful in during Gary Pinkel’s tenure. Luper’s desire to coach at Missouri came from having never coached at a flagship university. When he was at Oklahoma State, there was Oklahoma. At Auburn, there was always Alabama.
“We’re tired of that,” Luper said.
When Drinkwitz compiled his staff at Missouri, it’s clear that he wanted to bring a championship mindset into each piece of the program.
What started as one leader and three young and up-and-coming coaches in a press box in Auburn, has become the focal point of Missouri’s quest for dominance.