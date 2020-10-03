When he was hired by Missouri in December, offensive prowess was coach Eliah Drinkwitz's calling card.
The biggest offseason storyline, besides the quarterback competition, was the installation of his flashy new offense that worked wonders at Appalachian State. Its hope is to give Missouri’s playmakers space and put points on the board.
Against an intimidating unit like Alabama, struggles in the opening week were expected. A game-ending touchdown drive even gave fans some optimism.
But a week later against a No. 21 Tennessee team that escaped conference-bottom feeder South Carolina in Week 1 , the offense didn’t show a lot of improvement in a 35-12 loss Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.
The Tiger offense moved the ball again with over 300 yards for the second straight week, but once again the unit couldn’t get out of its own way once it got some momentum. Dropped passes and turnovers in the red zone caused drives to stall and end in field goals or punts once Missouri got some rhythm .
“All the mistakes that we made today were inflicted on ourselves,” Running back Larry Rountree III said.
Drinkwitz said he saw some flashes in his offense, mostly after Connor Bazelak replaced Shawn Robinson at quarterback. However, those self-inflicted wounds were made throughout the afternoon.
Tight end Niko Hea dropped a third down pass to end Robinson’s afternoon after only his second drive, but the damage from the quarterback run game had already put the offense in a big hole.
One of Robinson’s supposed strengths is his dual-threat ability, but that’s been a mirage for the first two weeks. He has 11 carries for -39 yards this season. Those negative plays ended the first two Missouri drives before they started, while Bazelak gave the offense some momentum and finished the game.
"I don't know," Drinkwitz said when asked about Robinson's struggles on the ground. "Maybe (defenses are) keying on it. I don't know. It just hasn't been what we need it to be."
Once Bazelak came in, the Missouri offense found some life. The Tigers reached Tennessee territory five times, but only scored one touchdown to show for it. Two field goals and two turnovers put sour endings on promising drives.
“We gotta figure out what we can do to execute more when we get in the red zone and not make mistakes,” Rountree said.
One of those field goals was forced after a drop by Jalen Knox early inside the five on third down early in the second quarter. Another one, an impressive 50-yard kick by freshman kicker Harrison Mevis, was forced by a third-down sack late in the second quarter.
To avoid those red zone miscues in the future, maybe the Tigers should focus on a different kind of sack.
“You got to have some pride in yourself and grab your nuts and know that you're going to score,” Rountree said.
But the confidence was missing for the Missouri offense. Bazelak threw his only pick of the day deep into Vols territory early in the fourth quarter, misreading the defense and having his pass finding an open target in Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson Jr.
“Honestly, that wasn’t even my play to make,” Jackson said. “I was really just reading the quarterback, because I had the flat. So, I saw him running down the field naked, I dropped back a bit farther and the ball just came straight to me.”
That pick ended any chance of a Missouri comeback.
“I thought we were going to mount a comeback right there in the fourth quarter, and then the interception kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Drinkwitz said.
Even with most drives ending in disappointing fashion, Bazelak showed some positives and looked to have taken a step forward in the quarterback battle after Robinson started the first two games.
Bazelak led Missouri on three scoring drives, including one that ended in a touchdown run by Rountree late in the third quarter to make it a two-possession game. Bazelak had a lot of big plays, finishing with 218 yards passing on 21 attempts, and aired it out a week after there weren’t a lot of big plays through the air.
“I thought there were some ups and downs, but in the end, we have to put points on the board in the red zone,” Bazelak said. “That’s what we focused on all week and three points isn’t enough down in the red zone. We have to score touchdowns and we can’t turn the ball over.”
Rountree also had another solid week. He had a team-high 84 yards on the ground with the team's only score, showing some strength by running through the tackles and getting yards after contact.
But those flashes and fleeting moments of brilliance haven't been enough for a unit that has started a season struggling to score points .
It is only two weeks into the Drinkwitz era — and a pandemic has made preparation more difficult — but there is a lot of room to improve for the unit he controls most. This offensive installation might have to be a multi-year process.
“We gotta prepare more and we gotta do more,” Rountree said. “Just enough is not enough.”