When Missouri defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, a transfer addition to the defense, was asked what worked so well for the Tigers’ run defense, he used an interesting pronoun when he compared it to last season.
“Last year, the record wasn’t what we wanted to have it at for rushing yards,” Jernigan said. “So that was everything that we talked about. So that was the first thing we tried to stop.”
The use of “we” was an attention-grabber, because Jernigan was an Oklahoma State Cowboy last year. He wasn’t in Columbia when Missouri allowed 8.9 yards per carry to Central Michigan’s running backs, or 7.0 to Kentucky’s, or 8.1 to Tennessee.
“I’m here now,” Jernigan said Tuesday. “I’m a Mizzou Tiger. That’s just how it is. So whatever happened last year, we watched the film and we see it. We’re all building onto how we can make this defense a better defense. So whatever problems that we had last year, even the transfers take that and we put that on our shoulders and in the back of our mind. So we have some extra motivation.”
The Tigers’ run defense, though the “It was Louisiana Tech” qualifier is ever-present, looked much improved, thanks in large part to the team’s transfer additions. Ty’Ron Hopper was the best player on the field Thursday night. Jernigan was a force. Kristian Williams, Josh Landry and Tyrone Hopper played well.
They helped Missouri allow only 2.7 yards per carry to running backs.
Safety Martez Manuel, introduced as “The Captain” by teammate and friend Jalani Williams at Tuesday’s press conference, noticed how quickly the transfer additions bought in. He also acknowledged that last year’s start has been in the returners' minds all winter, spring and summer, and that they remember how it felt.
“It shows a lot on their character, because they wanted to lean in on that and help us in that aspect,” Manuel said. “That also comes from us talking about all offseason, how bad that sucked last year, you know? And I feel like that was scary enough for them to realize that we wasn’t gonna be that way this year.”
Under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, the Tigers have been calling themselves “Death Row Defense.” That moniker is meant to encourage gang-tackling, flying to the football and suffocating the opponent’s run game.
Manuel said that he’s seen a difference in how the Tigers have done all three in comparison to last season.
“With our identity, Death Row Defense, we just feel like we gotta be those guys for our team this year,” Manuel said. “We gotta own that responsibility, and I feel like (Baker has) done a good job with our mentality and our physical mindset.”