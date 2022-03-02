On Friday, Tyler Badie will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as one of 324 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. This comes one year after his former teammate, Larry Rountree III, would have if not for the pandemic.
Rountree left 22.4 touches per game for whomever wanted to take them.
“I knew Tyler would get some of them, probably the bulk of them, but I had no idea that he’d get every single one of them,” Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper said, “He proved that himself.”
Badie has had to prove himself throughout his career, in large part due to his size. 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 28 all-purpose back out of high school, sandwiched between players who ended up at Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech.
Luper realized during the Week 1 game against Central Michigan that being 5 foot,d 8 inches wouldn’t stop Badie from carrying a full workload on an SEC team, and every week after that, the senior running back exceeded his expectations even further.
“I didn’t know going into the season, what he was capable of doing,” Luper said. “There are some things that you can’t measure. You can’t measure how tough he is. He had over 1,000 hits to his body last year. He had 900 yards after contact. He had 1,000 yards receiving the last two years. He didn’t fumble one time out of 350 touches last year. You don’t know any of those things until you look back at it retrospectively, then you can say, ‘Well, he did this.’”
Akayleb Evans wasn’t supposed to be here either. He was a two-star recruit out of high school who played his first four seasons at Tulsa, including one that he sat out with a medical redshirt after a season-ending shoulder injury in 2019. However, he proved enough at Tulsa to be included on every preseason NFL draft watch list before the 2021 season, and he confirmed his status as a prospect with a solid year at Missouri.
This weekend’s combine will be Evans’ and Badie’s penultimate chance to prove themselves to NFL teams. The only one remaining is Missouri’s NFL Pro Day later in March.
“I’m looking forward to showcasing my athleticism,” Evans said in an interview with The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. “I feel like I’m a faster player than most people think I am. I think I’m going to test very well. I’m excited to showcase that. I’m excited to go through the drills and show how fluid of a defensive back I am.”
Schedule
Badie meets with the media at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday. Running backs will go through on-field drills from 4 p.m. to around 11 p.m. Friday.
Evans meets with the media at approximately 8:40 a.m. Saturday. Defensive backs will go through on-field drills from 2 p.m. to approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
When each player will go through each drill is unspecified, but groups have been split up alphabetically in the past, so it’s safe to expect both Badie and Evans to go relatively early.
Left out
Michael Maietti wasn’t invited to the combine, but despite his lack of size and length — he’s listed on Missouri’s website at 6’1”, 290 pounds — Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson insists that he’s going to make an NFL team very happy.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Johnson said. “He’s consistent in this league. I can’t speak for other conferences, but I know he took care of business while he was here.”
Maietti said in an interview with Draft Wire’s Jacob Infante that his experience running multiple systems throughout his career at Rutgers and Missouri will help him stand out to NFL teams, but he won’t have as many opportunities to meet with them without an invite to Indianapolis.
Still, some have projected Maietti as a late-round draft pick or a priority free agent with a chance to make a roster.
“Nothing surprises me with the NFL,” Johnson said. “You kind of don’t know what you’re gonna get until it happens, in my opinion in that league. … Mike’s just gotta keep his head down and continue to do what he’s been doing.”