APTOPIX Super Bowl Football

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbles as he is hit by former MU and current Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during NFL Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Bolton picked up the fumble and scored on the play, becoming the first Tiger to ever score in the Super Bowl.

 Marcio J. Sanchez - staff, AP

Former Missouri and current Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton had Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dead to rights on third-and-6 in the second quarter of Super Bowl 57. Hurts ran a quarterback draw, Bolton read it all the way and the former Tiger was set to tackle him behind the line of scrimmage for a key stop.

Then Hurts dropped the ball.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

