Former Missouri and current Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton had Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dead to rights on third-and-six in the second quarter of Super Bowl XLIX. Hurts ran a quarterback draw, Bolton read it all the way and the former Tiger was set to tackle him behind the line of scrimmage for a key stop.
Then Hurts dropped the ball.
Bolton picked it up at the Eagles' 36 and had nothing but green grass ahead of him. Previously down 14-7 in the second, Bolton's touchdown pulled the Chiefs even with the Eagles and marked the first time a Missouri alum has scored in a Super Bowl.
Kansas City won the game, 38-35.
Bolton added nine tackles, eight of which were the solo variety, leading the game — both teams — in both categories. He also nearly scored a second touchdown, but his scoop-and-score was overturned upon video review.
In his second season, the 2021 second-round pick from Missouri led the NFL in solo tackles and won the Super Bowl.
Former MU assistant Reid wins second title as head coach
Andy Reid, who coached Missouri's offensive line from 1989 to 1991, cemented his legacy as one of the greatest NFL coaches of the 21st Century. He defeated the Eagles, his former team, to win his second Super Bowl as a head coach.
Elsewhere on Kansas City's coaching staff, longtime Missouri assistant Andy Hill — the second-longest-tenured assistant coach in Tigers history, with 24 seasons under his belt from 1996 to 2019 — won his first title as the Chiefs' assistant special teams coach.
Blanton a back-to-back champion
Former Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton started for the Rams in last season's Super Bowl, beating the Bengals 23-20. He did not play Sunday night, but as a member of the Chiefs, he won back-to-back rings.