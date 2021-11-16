On Nov. 10, Harrison Mevis and Campus Bar & Grill unveiled the Thiccer Kicker Burger, an Name, Image and Likeness deal for Missouri’s sophomore kicker. The burger, true to its name, is a lot — it includes two third-pound beef burgers, four strips of bacon, colby jack cheese, an onion ring, lettuce, tomato and special sauce.
On Sunday, the Missourian ventured to Campus — normally referred to as Big 12 or B-12 by Missouri students — to watch football with Max Baker of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and to try the sandwich. These are the results, in two categories.
Category 1: The Burger Itself
My first thought after the Thiccer Kicker burger arrived on my table: this thing is massive. Two third-pound patties is a LOT of meat, and the onion ring and a good-sized brioche bun added height as well. Exactly what you want out of a burger with that name.
Somehow, I was able to take a full bite and a few things stood out to me. The flavor was pretty good. Both patties were well-seasoned and had a nice crust, which added texture. Also adding texture was the well-crisped bacon. Additionally, it’s fairly difficult to top an onion ring and bacon on anything and for it to taste bad.
However, after a few minutes of munching, some negatives showed as well. With thick, third-pound burgers, it’s important to ask how the customer wants it cooked. I prefer my burgers medium-rare, but I wasn’t asked about it, and the patties came back with no pink in the middle. They weren’t completely dry, but it was disappointing nonetheless.
Also, this thing is greasy. I’m not entirely sure why the lettuce and tomato were there, but they did not go with the sandwich. By the time I gave up on finishing it — I got through about three quarters — the single, thin leaf of lettuce could probably start a fire. If your arteries are in severe gambling debt, this is the burger for you.
Overall, not bad — I’d absolutely recommend giving it a try on game day — but probably not something I would order again.
Verdict: 5.2/10
Category 2: Marketing and NIL
Before Campus Bar & Grill bans me from the premises, I’m well aware that no one is going there expecting to see Guy Fieri filming his show. It’s one of the most popular bars in Columbia because of its vibes, TVs and alcohol, not its food.
For that reason — regardless of how the burger turned out — the deal between Mevis and Campus is outstanding for both sides. The tweet announcing the burger’s debut has 11 replies and 33 quote tweets, most of which are some variety of “I want that.” I’d have to imagine at least a few Missouri students made plans to try the burger at some point in its first week on the market, and Mevis himself appeared at the bar Saturday night to promote it, which surely helped as well.
Campus is a local business using a local athlete’s popularity to bring in more customers, while allowing him to profit off his own name. Mevis is promoting a local business and further building his own brand, a brand that is very popular in Columbia in just his sophomore year.
In practice, that’s exactly what NIL is supposed to be.
Verdict: 9.8/10