The NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee has denied Missouri’s appeal and upheld the penalties handed to MU Athletics in January for findings of academic misconduct, sources confirmed to the Missourian on Tuesday. The NCAA made the official announcement at 1 p.m. CT.
The decision upholds a list of sanctions announced Jan. 31, 2019, that includes postseason bans for the Missouri football, baseball and softball programs that now become effective immediately. That means no matter what happens Friday against Arkansas, Missouri cannot participate in a bowl game.
"We are deeply disappointed and appalled by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee's decision to shirk its responsibilities and simply uphold sanctions that are not consistent with precedent or even common sense," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and director of athletics Jim Sterk said in a joint statement.
The NCAA also levied a 5-percent decrease in scholarships for all three programs in the next academic year, a $5,000 fine, a 1-percent decrease in budgets for those three programs, a seven-week ban on recruiting communication and unofficial visits, vacated wins and a three-year department-wide probation.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions assessed those penalties after former MU tutor Yolanda Kumar was found to have violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules by completing coursework for 12 student-athletes. The coursework ranged from homework assignments to placement exams.
The report released Jan. 31 showed that Kumar also took an entire math course for one athlete and completed work for two others on placement exams. She also did work from other schools for six of the Missouri athletes.
"While there is no excuse for the actions of a single academic tutor and the small number of student-athletes involved, the penalties applied are unusually severe when fully considered," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
The report said that the investigation did not find any evidence that “her colleagues directed her to complete the student-athletes’ work,” but Kumar told investigators that she felt pressured to help the athletes with the coursework.
Nine of the 12 athletes competed while ineligible, according to the athletic department. None of the 12 is still at MU.
"This decision negatively impacts (current student-athletes') short experiences in life as college student-athletes who had nothing to do with this situation," Missouri football coach Barry Odom said in a statement. "It's a tough lesson to be dealt, but they will learn from this and motivationally use it later in life when hardship comes along."
Missouri only expected to be hit with probation and the vacated wins, Sterk said in February. Sterk pointed to precedent in similar cases and Missouri’s exemplary cooperation as the school’s case for the other penalties to be overturned.
The NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee thought differently, however.
"Today's decision raises serious questions about whether the current NCAA enforcement system encourages or discourages cultures of compliance and integrity," Cartwright and Sterk said in their statement. "While we have exhausted our NCAA appeal avenues, we will continue to advocate for meaningful reform within the NCAA enforcement process."
This decision comes despite MU athletics’ public attempt to not only oppose but condemn the decision made by the Committee on Infractions.
When the announcement was made Jan. 31, Sterk said the Committee on Infractions had “abused its discretion” when it came to the sanctions it levied against Missouri.
“We are shocked and dismayed by the penalties that have been imposed today and will aggressively fight for what is right,” Sterk said Jan. 31.
Soon after, Sterk and the athletic department launched the "Make it Right" campaign in alignment with Sterk’s "Win it Right" mantra.
“Make it right so the appropriate penalties (are given) for the actions that were taken,” Sterk said when explaining the mantra in February, "and to take into consideration the mitigating circumstances around the case.”
The campaign, which includes a website, apparently did not change any minds when it came to Missouri’s appeal. Neither did the publicly voiced opposition from many Missouri politicians and university officials.
Missouri expected to win the appeal, Sterk told reporters the day the sanctions were announced, but now the Tigers will have to move on knowing they are facing these penalties.
Missouri self-reported the violations, a spokesman for the Committee on Infractions said Jan. 31. Officials from a number of other schools have suggested that the value of self-reporting might be affected if Missouri didn’t win its appeal.
Jon Sundvold, Chair of the UM Board of Curators, said in a statement that the NCAA enforcement system is broken and that this ruling sets a dangerous precedent.
"Mizzou did the right thing," Sundvold said. "This ruling tells every other school that it's better to hide the truth than to admit mistakes."
