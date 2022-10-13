On Football Big 12 Bounce Back

FILE - Kansas running back Devin Neal can't control a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. This weekend's matchup of undefeated Big 12 teams has No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU. That follows last weekend's thrilling TCU-Kansas game, which Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is quick to point was the site of the most-watched episode of ESPN's “College GameDay” of this season.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Missouri football fans have a choice to make this weekend with the Tigers on bye: fill a now-vacant three hours with family and friends … or watch more football.

If fans choose the latter option, there are several great college football matchups worth tuning into. From SEC East foes in action to a marquee matchup at the “Big House,” here are a few games that could demand your attention on a Missouri-free weekend.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you