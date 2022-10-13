Missouri football fans have a choice to make this weekend with the Tigers on bye: fill a now-vacant three hours with family and friends … or watch more football.
If fans choose the latter option, there are several great college football matchups worth tuning into. From SEC East foes in action to a marquee matchup at the “Big House,” here are a few games that could demand your attention on a Missouri-free weekend.
Early window
No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma (11 a.m., ESPN 2)
Kansas against Oklahoma is a ranked versus unranked matchup most years. However, in a strange twist, this time it’s the Jayhawks traveling to Norman, Oklahoma, as the ranked program .
After hanging 36.6 points a game on opponents through the first half of its season, Kansas must deal with the temporary absence of starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Jayhawks’ 38-31 loss to TCU. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is licking its wounds after a 49-0 loss to Texas in the Red River Showdown in Dallas. Yes, it’s Kansas, but Saturday morning’s game provides a lot of intriguing storylines fans should at least keep an eye on.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (11 a.m., FOX)
If you can’t stand watching Kansas football under any circumstance, there’s good news: You have a promising backup option. In arguably the second-biggest game of the weekend, Penn State travels to the “Big House” for a top-10 clash against Michigan.
Saturday is the Wolverines' “maize-out” game, which sets the scene for what promises to be an exciting 60 minutes of football. Michigan took down the Nittany Lions 21-17 in a thriller at Beaver Stadium a season ago. This time, the venues shift as both teams search for their first victory against a ranked opponent this season.
Afternoon window
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (2:30 p.m., CBS)
If you only have time to watch one game of college football this weekend, make it this week’s ESPN College Gameday matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Fifteen games have elapsed since the Volunteers last took down the Crimson Tide in 2006. Is this the team poised to do it? The opportunity couldn’t be any better.
Tennessee is putting up 46 points per game with Hendon Hooker under center and has given up just shy of 18 points per game. Alabama has had a few close calls already this season, barely escaping with a win from its home game against Texas A&M this past Saturday that came down to the final play.
The Volunteers banished their Florida demons with a 38-33 win against the Gators on Sept. 24. This weekend’s game is at Neyland Stadium, and there’s going to be over 102,000 fans in the stands. In a game that feels reminiscent of the thriller between the Aggies and Crimson Tide at Kyle Field in 2021, this weekend’s matchup on Rocky Top is must-watch television.
Need another reason to tune in? Missouri travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Nov. 12 for its final road game of the season.
Arkansas at BYU (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
If you want more chaos during Saturday’s afternoon block of games, a good split-screen option to choose is Arkansas’ non-conference matchup against BYU.
At the base of the Wasatch Mountains, LaVell Edwards Stadium couldn’t provide a better backdrop for an intriguing game between unfamiliar opponents. The Cougars have historically punched above their weight in games like this, while the Razorbacks hope to snap a three-game losing streak.
As an added bonus for Tigers fans, this game provides an early opportunity to scout Missouri’s final regular-season opponent of 2022, Arkansas.
Late window
LSU at Florida (6 p.m., ESPN)
No SEC program wants to put this past Saturday's result behind it more than LSU, which got run out of its own stadium in a 40-13 loss to Tennessee in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Florida is coming off a 24-17 win against Missouri, but it remains hard to assess where it sits in the hierarchy of the SEC East. Are the Gators the third-best team in the division behind Georgia and Tennessee, or are they closer to Kentucky and South Carolina in the middle of the pack?
The last time LSU and Florida squared off in Gainesville, Florida, a Gators defender threw the shoe of a Tigers player 20 yards downfield into a dense layer of fog; the penalty kept LSU’s drive alive, which ended in a game-winning field goal. In 2019, over 102,000 LSU fans “gator chomped” Florida near the end of a big victory at Tiger Stadium. There’s always drama when these two teams play, and with Brian Kelly now at the helm of the Tigers, there promises to be more.
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky (6:30 p.m., SEC Network)
Behind Alabama-Tennessee, Saturday night’s game between Mississippi State and Kentucky at Kroger Field may be the best SEC game of the weekend. Both ranked, the Bulldogs are coming off a commanding 40-17 win over Arkansas while the Wildcats want to rebound after a 24-14 defeat against South Carolina in Lexington, Kentucky.
Kentucky receives a crucial boost this weekend with the return of starting quarterback Will Levis, who missed his team’s loss against South Carolina with an injury. The Bulldogs are going for their second-consecutive win against the Wildcats, after picking up a 31-17 home win in October 2021.
Missouri plays Kentucky on Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium.