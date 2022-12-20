Missouri landed a commitment Tuesday from Northwestern defensive end transfer Austin Firestone, who was on an official visit in Columbia this past weekend.
Blessed…🐯 @MizzouFootball #committed #SEC pic.twitter.com/89sVrIPBUK— Austin Firestone (@AustinFireston1) December 20, 2022
Firestone's tenure at Northwestern lasted one season. The Class of 2022 recruit appeared in three games in his freshman season with the Wildcats before entering the transfer portal Dec. 7.
Within a week of Firestone exploring another opportunity, the Tigers came knocking. The edge was offered and took an official visit to Missouri this past weekend, following a home visit from exterior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.
"Their scheme and Coach Peoples' coaching ability is what initially intrigued me," Firestone said.
Coming into his visit, Firestone set high standards for Missouri, given it's an SEC program. With an environment boasting a standard of excellence, the Tigers held that standard, impressing Firestone with their strength-and-nutrition staff and how Peoples runs his position group.
Firestone told the Missourian on Monday that he was very interested in the Tigers and was planning to make an announcement by the end of the week. The defensive end was quick to choose MU.
Manning to sign Wednesday
Class of 2023 wide receiver commit Joshua Manning announced he will sign Wednesday. The four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, told the Missourian last month he plans to join the Tigers in the summer.
"He has some unfinished business on the track," Lee's Summit wide receiver coach Chris Stehle said. "Plus he wants to enjoy his final year of high school."
Fellow Class of 2023 commits linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn, edge Jahkai Lang, running back Jamal Roberts and tight end/defensive lineman Jordon Harris also announced Tuesday that they will be signing early Wednesday.
Littlejohn and Lang told the Missourian they plan to join the Tigers in January. On the other hand, Roberts said he will wait until the summer to enroll in classes, looking to continue workouts and training on his own. The three-star running back ran track the last two years.
Craig on his visit
Class of 2023 kicker commit Blake Craig made his last official visit to Missouri this past weekend. The Liberty North product committed June 5.
"My visit was excellent," Craig said. "I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I already knew this, but all the coaches, players and football staff are wonderful. I absolutely felt like part of the family."
Craig is signing with Missouri on Wednesday, and he told the Missourian that he will join the Tigers in January.
Two names to keep an eye on
With National Signing Day on Wednesday, there are a few recruits waiting to announcement there commitment. Two Class of 2023 recruits to watch are safety CJ Johnson and cornerback Jyaire Hill.
Johnson made an official visit to Missouri this past weekend. Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Blake Baker and cornerbacks coach Al Pogue led the charge on Johnson's recruitment.
Hill, a four-star talent, slated Missouri into his top-five list, he announced Monday. Florida, Illinois, Purdue and Kentucky are also making a run for the Kankakee, Illinois, product.
Who is Missouri targeting?
Texas A&M defensive end transfer Elijah Jeudy said he did not receive an offer from Missouri on his Instagram story Monday. The freshman was among the transfer portal players coach Eli Drinkwitz followed on Twitter.
Drinkwitz also recently followed BYU offensive lineman transfer Clark Barrington after the junior entered the transfer portal Monday. Barrington started 40 games over the last four seasons.
Who did Missouri miss out on?
Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis announced his commitment to Kentucky on Tuesday. He held an offer from Missouri.
East Los Angeles College offensive tackle Maxwell Iheanachor committed to Arizona State on Tuesday. The Class of 2023 target held an offer from the Tigers but did not officially visit. Iheanachor had Missouri on his top-six list.
On the high school trail, Class of 2023 athlete Asa Newsom committed to Kansas State on Tuesday. The three-star recruit was offered by Missouri on July 31, 2021.
Awards
Class of 2023 Missouri linebacker commit Triston Newson was named to the NJCAA All-American first team. The sophomore totaled nearly 12 tackles per game for Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Class of 2024 wide receiver target Isaiah McMorris received Class A first-team all-state and first-team All-Nebraska honors. The three-star recruit received an offer from Missouri on Dec. 6. He told the Missourian he plans to visit the Tigers after his basketball season.
Lovett finds a new home
Transfer linebacker Zach Lovett committed to Iowa State on Tuesday. The former Tiger entered the portal at the start of the month but didn't post any received offers on social media.