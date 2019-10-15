Watching freshman defensive end Isaiah McGuire run down the field in one-on-one coverage is not what Missouri wanted or expected.
But here McGuire was, trying to keep up with Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips. And it didn’t end well.
Phillips ran a wheel route out of the backfield, and McGuire went with him. But McGuire couldn’t quite keep up, and Phillips caught a touchdown in the right corner of the end zone, the first touchdown of the game.
Safety Tyree Gillespie was closing in, but he was not in a position to make a play either.
“We got safety help, but the safety didn’t lean that way, you know, like to get a little bit more help by the middle field safety but he read it differently than what the play design ended up being so great call by them,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said Tuesday.
Odom said they won’t ask a defensive end to cover a back most times. On this play, one of the few where they had this call and thus the matchup, McGuire didn’t get any help and the defense got burned.
“At that point, I was hoping Isaiah would tackle him and just get a pass interference call, honestly, when you saw the play developing,” Odom said. “But anyway, you make corrections and hopefully we don’t get that matchup.”
Depth chart changes
With one game without Cale Garrett in the books, Missouri has made another change to the middle linebacker position. Cameron Wilkins, who started against Ole Miss, is now listed with an “or” distinction with Jamal Brooks. Odom said after the victory over Ole Miss that the Tigers would use a by-committee approach moving forward with the linebackers.
Garrett left the spot vacant after he tore his pectoral tendon against Troy. Garrett is out indefinitely, per an MU athletics spokesperson.
Wilkins received most of the playing time Saturday, but Brooks played in three series.
Offensive line solidifying
Odom said Tuesday that he is closer to settling on five starters on the offensive line. Aside from regulars Trystan Colon-Castillo, Yasir Durant and Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, who have been listed as starters on the depth chart since Week 1, the other two offensive line positions, left guard and right tackle, have seen different players cycle through starting roles.
This week, redshirt sophomore Case Cook, who started the season as a backup, is listed as the starter at left guard, leaving only one position on the line without a bonafide starter. The starting job at right tackle is currently listed as Hyrin White or Larry Borom on the depth chart.
“(Cook) is as tough a competitor as I’ve ever been around ... He was limited a little bit last week during the week of practice but he is a fierce competitor, and you know there’s a lot of credit that I want to give him on the way that he’s prepared, the way that he’s stuck with it,” Odom said. “And man, he’s improved his game. He’s playing at a high level.”
Seattle at the Zou
A scout from the Seattle Seahawks was in attendance at Missouri’s football practice Tuesday.