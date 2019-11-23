After Barry Odom insisted during the week that he thought receiver Johnathon Johnson and cornerback DeMarkus Acy would play on Saturday, both seniors missed their final home game with injuries.
It was a hamstring injury that kept Acy out against Tennessee. He was spotted in a red no-contact jersey during Tuesday’s practice, which Odom attributed to “wear-and-tear.”
Missouri’s secondary was further depleted when cornerback Jarvis Ware left the game with an apparent head or neck injury early in the first quarter. Odom did not have an update on Ware’s injury or condition after the game.
A right shoulder sprain also kept tight end Albert Okwuegbunam out against the Vols. Okwuegbunam was a pre-season All-American and leads the team in touchdown receptions with six.
Special teams step up
The Tigers forced only one turnover Saturday, but defenders also produced two other stops that turned the ball over to the Missouri offense.
Missouri blocked two field goals Saturday, both via defensive tackles. Kobie Whiteside was credited with the block in the first quarter and Jordan Elliott, who celebrated his 22nd birthday Saturday, had Missouri’s block in the third quarter.
“One of them I felt like they got pressure, they got up the middle,” Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “I felt like Brent (Cimaglia) kicked the second one low. The ball never got up off the ground there.”
Missouri couldn’t score any points off the first blocked kick. However, the second resulted in perhaps the best play of the day for Missouri. On the ensuing offensive drive, receiver Micah Wilson, a former quarterback, entered the game. After receiving a pass from Bryant, he threw a touchdown pass to running back Tyler Badie.
Missouri also converted a fourth-and-1 with a fake punt. Linebacker Jamal Brooks took the snap and rumbled for 2 yards.
Roll call
Only one NFL scout attended Saturday’s game — from the Detroit Lions.
It’s a stark contrast to the roll call for the last home game of the season in 2018. Several scouts attended that game, including Broncos general manager John Elway.