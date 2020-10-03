For the second straight week, Shawn Robinson got the nod at quarterback. After two scoreless drives and an offense that moved the chains once, redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak began the second quarter at quarterback.
But this time, it wasn’t for only one drive.
Bazelak provided some life for the Missouri offense and remained at quarterback for the remainder of the game. He led the MU to back-to-back field goal drives in the quarter.
In the third, Missouri scored its only touchdown, on a 75-yard drive capped off by a Larry Rountree III 1-yard run. Bazelak’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.
He completed 13 passes on 21 attempts for 218 yards and an interception. Robinson attempted four passes, completing one for zero yards. He also rushed three times for minus-4 yards.
Drinkwitz didn’t commit to either quarterback going forward following the game.
Injury update
After injuring his knee on Alabama’s first drive last Saturday, cornerback Jarvis Ware was ruled out for Missouri’s matchup against Tennessee. He received an MRI after the game last weekend but was still listed as a starter heading into Week 2.
Senior Adam Sparks started in his place alongside true freshman Ennis Rakestraw, and redshirt freshman Ishmael Burdine saw snaps early on as well. Following the Alabama loss, Drinkwitz said he did not think Ware’s injury was serious.
Ware recorded four passes defended in 11 games in 2019.
Safety Jalani Williams started in place of Tyree Gillespie on Saturday after Gillespie dealt with family issues during the week. Williams got more reps during the week, Drinkwitz said, and Gillespie still played and had five tackles.
Defensive lineman Darius Robinson was ruled out in the third quarter with a foot injury, the Tiger Radio Network reported. He had one tackle before leaving the game.
Safety Martez Manuel missed a few plays after getting banged up on a fumble recovery in the second quarter. The play was later overturned and Manuel returned to the game. He finished with nine tackles, the second-most on the team.