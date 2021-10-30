NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After being tackled for loss on a scramble with just over 6 minutes to go in Missouri's win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, MU quarterback Connor Bazelak was evaluated by trainers on the field before exiting the game.
He did not return.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after the game he was unsure what Bazelak's exact injury is was but that he believes it to be a "soft tissue injury." These injuries occur when trauma or overuse occurs to muscles, ligaments or tendons, according to The Physiotherapy Clinics. Minimum recovery time is one to two weeks.
True freshman Tyler Macon entered the game to replace Bazelak, his first meaningful minutes as he faced a third-and-14 in a close game. On his first full drive, Macon punched in a touchdown – Missouri's last of the game – from the 2.
The decision to play Macon over Brady Cook was a situational one.
"We've been practicing (Macon) in some four-minute offense stuff, and on that down and distance, didn't want to try to force a ball," Drinkwitz said. "Was trying just to make it into a manageable field-goal range, and that was a play that (Macon) had been practicing and executing well, so that's what we went with."
Moving forward, Drinkwitz said a decision has not been made about whether Macon or Cook would start against Georgia if Bazelak can't play when Missouri travels to Athens on Saturday.
Vanderbilt plows Missouri's rushing defense
It's not often a quarterback has a breakaway run for 50 or more yards. Commodore QB Mike Wright had two against the Tigers.
Vanderbilt rushed for 258 yards against Missouri a week after finishing with nine rushing yards against Mississippi State. Wright accounted for 152 of them against the Tigers, setting up scoring plays in the first and third quarters with 69- and 70-yard rushes, respectively.
On both plays, he went largely untouched through MU's defense before being dragged down yards away from the end zone.
"I mean, anytime the quarterback runs in a six-man box, then you gotta fit it perfect otherwise they're plus-1 on you with the tailback lead blocking," Drinkwitz said.
Missouri's defense had risen from the bottom of the FBS rushing defense rankings during the bye week but is likely to find itself back there again after allowing Vanderbilt an average of seven yards per rush. MU's season average entering the game was 6.15 yards allowed per carry.
Meanwhile, Tyler Badie still put up impressive numbers for the Tigers on the ground offensively, scoring two rushing touchdowns and finishing with 254 yards. He's now passed the 2,000-yard mark in his collegiate career.
"I feel good like now, but I know when I get on the plane, when I get in them tight seats, that's when I'm gonna start feeling a little bit, you know what I mean — wheezy and stuff," Badie said. "Hopefully I can shake that stuff out before I get on the plane."
It was the first game for MU without right guard Case Cook since he was ruled out for the season Oct. 21. Connor Wood started in his place.
Penalties persist for Tigers
On Missouri's second-to-last drive of the first half, Bazelak kept the ball on third down and slid for what looked like it would be a first. Instead, he was marked short and the Tigers scrambled to the line to try and convert on fourth-and-1.
The words next uttered by the referee might be a first for college football: "All players on the offense were not set before the snap."
That's right — every single MU offensive player false started as the Tigers tried to prevent giving Vanderbilt back the ball up four points with 1:15 left in the half. Missouri lost five yards, Grant McKinniss punted and Vanderbilt got the ball.
It was one of a handful of penalties committed by the Tigers while down 14-10 in the second quarter. Starting with an unnecessary roughness call on Daniel Parker Jr., MU lost 45 yards between offense and defense across three drives.
The call against Parker Jr. was a costly one for Missouri as it followed a 12-yard pickup for the Tigers by Badie. McKinniss was on to punt four plays later.
Missouri has committed 57penalties this season for 537 yards, averaging 67.1 penalty yards per game. The Tigers finished Saturday's win with nine penalties for 100 yards.
The Tigers had another pair of costly penalties in the third quarter following what would have been a Michael Cox touchdown. A block in the back by Tauskie Dove brought the score back, and holding on Parker Jr. put MU at second-and-23 from the Commodores' 31. Instead of seven points, Missouri ended the drive with three.