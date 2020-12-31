Missouri junior linebacker Nick Bolton was voted a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
This is Bolton’s fourth All-American honor this season. He was named to the second team by the Associated Press, The Athletic and the Football Writers Association of America.
Bolton is wracking up honors after a season in which he led the Southeastern Conference in solo tackles with 67. His 95 total tackles was fifth-best in the SEC. His 9½ tackles per game was seventh-best in the SEC.
Byers will return in 2021
Missouri defensive tackle Akial Byers announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will be not be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.
Instead, he will return to Missouri for another season.
“Having a stable support system, provided by my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and most importantly our fans, gives me every reason I need to come back and help Mizzou continue to grow as a program,” Byers tweeted.
Byers played nine games for the Tigers this season. He had 15 tackles.