Cale Garrett’s surgery on his injured pectoral tendon went “perfect,” Missouri coach Barry Odom announced at Tuesday’s press conference.
“I think (Garrett is) still in recovery,” Odom said. “And, you know, I know that they'll get on the rehab really, really quickly.”
Garrett suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Tigers’ win over Troy on Saturday. The linebacker continued to play after the injury, recording a sack and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. For his efforts, Garrett was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight game. The senior is out indefinitely.
After the game Saturday, Odom called Garrett “the heart and soul of our team.” Garrett is one of the team’s captains and a signal-caller on defense. Garrett leads the team in tackles and interceptions, with 39 and three, respectively.
“The standard that (Garrett) set on the way is the way you're supposed to prepare and play," Odom said about Garrett’s time at Missouri.
Garrett’s injury shook up the depth chart, which saw a lot of changes from last week.
Wilkins listed as starter at middle linebacker
Sophomore Cameron Wilkins is slated to start in Garrett’s place at middle linebacker. Chad Bailey was listed as his backup.
Nick Bolton remains the starter at the weakside linebacker spot, where Jamal Brooks is his backup.
The other notable changes to the depth chart came on the offensive line. The starting group is listed (left to right): Yasir Durant, Case Cook, Trystan Colon-Castillo, Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and Larry Borom or Hyrin White.
Durant and Colon-Castillo are the only two who have not been moved around at some point this season. Cook starting is the most noteworthy as he has not officially been named the starter until now. He was the “or” starter with Borom last week ahead of the Troy game.
Cook was in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, though. Odom said Cook had a tight back that he needed to get “calmed down,” but Odom said Cook will be fine.
Punt returner Richaud Floyd was not listed on the depth chart, so wide receiver Johnathon Johnson was listed as the sole player on the depth chart at punt returner. Johnson filled in for Floyd against Troy after Floyd left the game with a hamstring injury. MU Athletics said Floyd is doubtful this week.
Odom uncertain of Jeffcoat’s future with program
Odom was asked Tuesday whether Trajan Jeffcoat could rejoin the program at some point down the road.
“I’m not, I’m not sure on that,” Odom said. “And I don’t even know that, I don’t have the information to be able to answer that.”
The team passed out a release before the Troy game announcing that Jeffcoat was no longer enrolled at MU or part of the football program. Multiple MU spokespeople have declined further comment, citing FERPA.
WR Maurice Massey a healthy scratch Saturday
Freshman receiver Maurice Massey did not play Saturday against Troy despite most of the receivers on the roster entering the game at some point. Odom said that Massey’s absence had nothing to do with health.
“His habits last week didn’t align with what we thought he needed to do to be in position to go play on Saturday,” Odom said Tuesday.
Massey, who attended Kirkwood High School, has played in three games this season and logged 33 snaps. Odom said he had a good day of practice Tuesday.
“They know every week’s a new week and go earn it, you’ll go play on Saturday,” Odom said. “He’s got a chance, he’s going to be a really good player. He’s got good skill.”