Following a week in which Missouri’s defense was the linchpin to its success, the Tigers continued their defensive dominance.
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he thought Missouri played “lights out” defense in its 41-0 win over Vanderbilt.
“I can’t say enough about Coach Walters and the job that that defense has done the past two games,” Drinkwitz said. “(They have) really set up our football team to have some momentum and string some wins together.”
Over the last two weeks, Missouri’s opponents have totaled just 10 points and the Tigers have outgained them 904 to 479 yards.
On Saturday, the Commodores only had 196 yards of total offense. The team’s leading rusher for the game, Cam Johnson, had just 33 yards. Quarterback Ken Seals, who threw for 319 yards against No. 6 Florida last week, had 79 yards against the Tigers on 11-of-19 passing.
As a unit, Missouri never allowed the Commodores offense any remote chance to score. Vanderbilt didn’t make a single trip to the red zone, and it was 3-of-14 on third downs. The Tigers also brought pressure up front, tallying four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Nick Bolton once again led the charge for the Missouri defense, finishing the day with nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Drinkwitz called him the anchor of the defense, “just hammering out 10 tackles a game like it’s nothing.”
Devin Nicholson also had another big game, kicking off the Tigers’ lone takeaway with a forced fumble that was recovered by Jarvis Ware. It was the second consecutive game in which Nicholson had a part in MU’s lone takeaway, following his game-clinching interception in last Saturday’s 17-10 victory over South Carolina.
On Saturday, Tigers see several players return
In a year unlike any other, Missouri has played with its fair share of absences throughout the regular season.
Just last week, the Tigers were down 11 players because of contact tracing in a win over South Carolina. They were missing starting offensive linemen Larry Borom and Xavier Delgado. They were also missing defenders Kobie Whiteside — who had been out since Week 3 — and Trajan Jeffcoat.
All four made it onto the field in Saturday’s win, though, with Borom and Delgado getting their first starts since a win over Kentucky.
“I commended those guys for fighting to get back for their teammates,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re down guys, and when you’re not playing, it puts stress on everybody because everybody’s having to do more. ... That’s four more good players that can help us spread the load.”
With Borom and Delgado back on the line, Missouri finished with 223 yards between six rushers.
“He’s hard to move,” quarterback Connor Bazelak said of Borom. “He’s big. Great in the run game, great in the pass game. Just super excited that he’s back.”
On defense, Whiteside and Jeffcoat finished the game with a combined four tackles and one sack and a forced fumble.
“They were vicious up front today,” Bolton said of the defensive line. “(They) caused havoc in the run game and on pass downs. Kind of makes it easier for everybody else on the football field.”
Backup QB Cook makes his Missouri debut
With the game essentially sealed heading in the fourth quarter, freshman quarterback Brady Cook got to make his Missouri debut.
“Experience is the best teacher,” Drinkwitz said of Cook. “Any time you can play in a game and get in there and execute, it just gives you confidence.”
Cook finished the game 4-of-4 passing for 62 yards and a touchdown.