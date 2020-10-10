Missouri’s defense was the x-factor in Saturday’s 45-41 win over No. 17 LSU, especially with an emphatic goal line stand to cap off the victory.
However, the absence of several defenders made Saturday’s win that much more noteworthy.
Ahead of the game, Missouri announced that defensive tackles Kobie Whiteside and Darius Robinson would miss the matchup. Whiteside, who was the team leader in sacks in 2019, was out with a right leg injury, and Robinson, who is nursing a right ankle injury, listed behind Markell Utsey on the Week 3 depth chart.
The Tigers of Columbia also announced several COVID-19-related scratches, including backup defensive tackle Akial Byers and backup safety Stacy Brown. Tyler Jones, a reserve defensive back, also missed the game because of COVID-19-related issues.
Despite five missing defenders, Missouri still made an impactful performance on that side of the ball.
Most notably, the Tigers corrected and abysmal performance in Week 2’s 35-12 loss to Tennessee, where they let the Volunteers rush for 232 yards and convert six of their 13 third downs , as well as all four of their fourth-down conversions.
On Saturday, LSU rushed for 49 yards on 20 attempts. The Tigers of Baton Rouge were also 0-of-10 on third downs, while their only fourth down conversion came on their first drive.
After the game, LSU coach Ed Oregeron said Missouri presented a defensive situation where his team had to look for the pass.
“They were loading the box up,” he said. “We had to check the pass almost all the time.”
He also noted that LSU couldn’t generate production on the ground early. In particular, he noted a series of runs on the first drive of the game to sophomore running back Chris Curry: LSU handed it off to Curry three times on that drive for runs of minus-2, 4 and minus-2 yards, respectively.
“We couldn't get through,” Orgeron said.
The LSU passing game was certainly up to standard Saturday. In fact, Myles Brennan had his biggest yardage total of the year. He finished the game 29-of-48 with 430 yards and four touchdowns.
Despite his own success through the air, Brennan noted Missouri’s third down pressure as its “obvious” success in Saturday's game.
“They went to cover zero a good bit, bringing the house,” he said. “They were a fast, physical team, and they didn't quit.”
Tigers were without several starters in win
Missouri was without several starters in Saturday’s game.
A spokesperson confirmed prior to kickoff that receivers Damon Hazelton, Keke Chism and Dominic Gicinto, as well as Brown, Byers and Jones, would all miss Saturday's game because of COVID-19-related issues.
Hazelton and Chism are listed as starters on the Tigers' depth chart, and Hazelton leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. Gicinto, Brown and Byers typically play with the second team.
Drinkwitz said after the game that preparing without those players “was a challenge all week,” but to get prepared on offense was a “collective effort.”
“(It was) next person up mentality,” Drinkwitz said. “It's not about the talent, it's about how you function as a unit and our unit decided to function at a high level today.”
Bolton playing ‘beat up’
Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton left Saturday’s game multiple times with what appeared to be injuries, including after the game's final play.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said that the linebacker has played the last two games “beat up” and wore a green jersey throughout the week in practice, an indicator that he was battling an injury.
“That dude's a straight warrior,” Drinkwitz said of Bolton. “ He was about 90% today. I bet he played 50 of the 67-something snaps, if not more.”
Bolton declined to disclose what his injury specifically is after Saturday's game.
“I'm just going through a little pain here and there, but pain is temporary,” Bolton said. “Wins are forever.”
Buford opts back in
Offensive lineman Jack Buford opted back in for the 2020 season a week ago, according to a team spokesperson. The redshirt freshman did not appear in any games last season. Buford originally opted out on Sept. 23.