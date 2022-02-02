Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had just finished discussing each new addition to his program to begin Wednesday’s National Signing Day news conference and was ready to take questions, but he realized he forgot the player who seems most likely to make an immediate impact for the Tigers.
“That is everyone — sorry, our second Hopper, Ty’Ron,” a Missouri spokesperson said on the Zoom call.
“Oh, yeah!” Drinkwitz said, suddenly smiling and becoming excited. “Yeah, never mind. A guy that had, I think 15 tackles, a sack and four (tackles for loss) against us. Could not forget him. Ty’Ron Hopper. Just a tremendous player.”
Hopper, a linebacker who transferred from Florida to Missouri on Jan. 27, looks like the immediate, plug-and-play starter at off-ball linebacker that the Tigers badly needed. The position was a mess last season, as Missouri struggled to fill the void left by now-Kansas City Chiefs starter Nick Bolton. Then-junior Devin Nicholson and graduate transfer Blaze Alldredge struggled, both being benched at various points, and only Nicholson and senior Chad Bailey will return in 2022.
Bolton is not walking through that door any time soon, and likely nor will someone anywhere close to his caliber. Hopper, though, elicited at least a name-drop from Drinkwitz.
“I hadn’t seen a lot of players play that fast against us, except for a guy who plays for the Chiefs on Sundays right now,” Drinkwitz said. “And I’m not trying to make that comparison, but he is a long, physical linebacker who can really run, and plays at a high level.”
Any other transfers who should play right away?
Hopper is one of three transfer additions the team officially announced Wednesday, along with tight end Tyler Stephens (Buffalo) and defensive lineman Ian Mathews (Auburn). The full list of transfer additions that they joined is as follows:
- Clemson safety Joseph Charleston.
- Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan.
- North Carolina edge rusher — and Ty’Ron Hopper’s cousin — Tyrone Hopper.
- Texas A&M cornerback Dreyden Norwood.
- Buffalo offensive lineman Bence Polgar.
- Stanford running back by way of Rock Bridge High School in Columbia Nathaniel Peat.
- Truman State (Division-II) running back Cody Schrader.
- Jackson State offensive lineman Dylan Spencer, who started his college career in 2020 at Missouri before transferring out and now back.
Drinkwitz implied that Stephens should make an instant impact, as Missouri lost two tight ends (Daniel Parker, Jr. and Messiah Swinson) to the transfer portal and another to medical retirement (Niko Hea). His teammate Polgar should also contend for the void on Missouri’s offensive line, and in Drinkwitz’s heart, left by departing center Michael Maietti.
“You had some where you really needed immediate help, like at the tight end position,” Drinkwitz said. “Bringing somebody like Tyler Stephens instead of signing another high school player, we felt like we had enough youth and competition there with Gavin (McKay), Ryan (Hoerstkamp) and Max (Whisner), but we needed somebody with some playing experience.”
With running back Tyler Badie gone, Drinkwitz said Peat and even Schrader, a walk-on, could compete for carries. Defensively, Tyrone Hopper should at least add depth, and Drinkwitz said he’s excited about the versatility Charleston will bring to the back end. Jernigan is a projected starter, as he contributed down the stretch for a playoff contender last season.
On the other hand, Drinkwitz views Mathews and Norwood as more developmental pieces, though if Norwood surprises, there is a massive opening at one of Missouri’s cornerback spots.
“Ian Mathews is a guy who’s got great potential,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s gotta continue to develop and he’s gonna have an opportunity to play, but we’re not expecting him to come in immediately and just become a day one starter.”
Eye on the QBs
Drinkwitz confirmed two significant things about Missouri’s quarterback situation at Wednesday’s presser. First, there will be a quarterback competition for the second time in Drinkwitz’s three years in Columbia, between redshirt sophomore Brady Cook, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and true freshman Sam Horn.
“It’ll be a little tougher without (Horn, who is staying in high school to play baseball in the spring) being here until the summer, but it is gonna be a fun competition,” Drinkwitz said. “All of these guys are ultra-talented, ultra-competitive, but they’re ultra-team-first guys. So it’s gonna be a lot of fun, and I look forward to seeing who really takes the reins of this thing.”
Drinkwitz left the door open to adding at quarterback, saying that the Tigers “reserve the right” to bring in a transfer if they see fit, but for now, Missouri will look for one of those three to claim the most important spot on the team.
Second, Drinkwitz also confirmed that Bush Hamden will move from receivers coach to quarterbacks coach — his more natural spot, according to Drinkwitz — which will allow Drinkwitz to take more of a hands-off approach to quarterback development. Until now, Drinkwitz was the de facto QB coach, and he felt like that played against the interests of the team.
“On the offensive side of the ball, I felt like our quarterback play was pretty good early, but our team was not functioning as a unit very well,” Drinkwitz said. “And so I stepped away from the quarterbacks and spent more time on the team, and then our quarterback play fell off late in the year. So, just looking at that, I felt like I wasn’t doing a good enough job coaching the quarterbacks and handling the team responsibilities.”
While Drinkwitz will still serve as the offensive coordinator and call plays, the idea is that having a coach who is not him to handle exclusively quarterbacks will help both said quarterbacks and Drinkwitz’s ability to do his job as head coach.
“Yesterday, in Football School, I sat in the defensive line meeting, just taking notes,” Drinkwitz said. “It allows me to be more hands-on, developing relationships with every player on our team. … It’s just kind of like a glass of water. If you stick your hand in it, when you take it out, something will fill it back up.”
Analogy that may not entirely make sense aside, the point is that among all the staff changes that took place since last season, Drinkwitz seems to believe that this one will benefit the Tigers the most.
Deshawn Woods decommits, heads to Wyoming
Two freshmen signed letters of intent Wednesday as well — linebacker Carmycah Glass and offensive lineman Curtis Peagler — to round out the Class of ‘22. Drinkwitz said that the Tigers do not plan on adding to the freshman class from this point forward.
Missouri did not sign four-star offensive line prospect Deshawn Woods, who decommitted and signed with Wyoming instead. Drinkwitz was not asked about Woods and neither MU nor Woods himself have commented.
The decommitment moved Missouri’s recruiting class’s ranking to No. 13 nationally according to 247Sports and No. 15 according to Rivals. By all measures, this is still the Tigers’ highest-ranked recruiting class since such things started being measured.