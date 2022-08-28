Coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches a drill (copy)

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches a drill on August 10 in Columbia. This will be Drinkwitz’s third season as MU’s head coach.

 Maggie Lenox/Missourian

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reiterated the challenges of facing a Louisiana Tech team with little-to-no film Sunday. The Bulldogs’ new head coach, Sonny Cumbie deploys multiple schemes with a new quarterback at the helm in Matthew Downing, who has experience as a back at two Power-Five programs.

“You only are guaranteed one opportunity whether you’re a coach or a player, you have no idea your next game,” Drinkwitz said. “You’re only as good as this next performance, and so we don't worry about anything past Thursday night. Our sole focus, energy concentration, everything we got ready to roll.”

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

