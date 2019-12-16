Missouri’s new football coach Eliah Drinkwitz added offensive assistant Casey Woods to his staff Monday. Woods was a tight ends coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator the past three seasons at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
“Casey has been around college football for a long time. He’s got a tremendous heritage with his father’s history,” Drinkwitz said in a press release Monday. “He’s got tremendous work ethic and a very bright future, and we’re excited to bring him and his family to Columbia to help us build the program.”
Woods joined the UAB staff in 2017, when the football team was reestablished and started from stretch with zero scholarships. In three seasons, he helped the Blazers build the winningest program in Conference USA with a 28-11 overall record. Woods was also part of the team that won the 2018 C-USA title.
“My family and I are real excited to come to Columbia and be a part of a great tradition at Mizzou,” Woods said in a press release Monday. “Coach Drinkwitz and I have known each other for almost a decade now, and I know that he has a great vision, and he is a tireless worker and incredibly smart. I am really looking forward to being under his leadership and to be back in the SEC — it’s the best of the best.”
Woods knows Drinkwitz from coaching with him at Auburn and Arkansas State. Woods spent two stints with Auburn. The first, from 2013-15, was as the director of player personnel. He was also the offensive quality control assistant from 2009-11. In between his time at Auburn, Woods spent the 2012 season as a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for Arkansas State.
Details of Woods’ contract and other specific coaching duties will be released at a further date.
The Tigers lose two commits
Jalen Logan-Redding, a Rock Bridge senior, flipped his verbal commitment from Missouri to Minnesota on Sunday, according to 247sports.com.
The 3-star, 6-foot-4 235-pound defensive end is the first Missouri commit to flip his decision following the firing of Barry Odom.
The Tigers also lost out on Antonio Doyle, a 4-star linebacker from St. Louis, who verbally committed to Texas A&M on Monday.
Doyle originally committed to Missouri in the summer but reopened his decision in August.
Odom officially named defensive coordinator at Arkansas
The Missourian previously reported that Arkansas had hired former Missouri head coach Barry Odom, but his position wasn’t officially announced. On Monday, new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman named Barry Odom the defensive coordinator.
In Odom’s last season with Missouri, the Tigers ranked 14th in the country in total defense and third in the Southeastern Conference.
Odom will make $1.2 million annually, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.